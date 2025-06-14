Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law
Of Kings and Temu Activists: The Laughable Protesters of the Modern Democratic Party
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow
Crazy Eyes: Sen. Cory Booker Posts a Disturbingly Close-Up ‘No Kings’ Video
Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on...
Law Prof Claims Trump Normalized Political Violence With J6 Pardons
MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging...
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't...
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)
Eric Swalwell Still Wants ICE Unmasked Despite Threat of Doxxing and Violence but...

Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 14, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Katie Carpenter says in her X bio that she's a writer and a leftist. She's also added "FREE PALESTINE" to her handle. We could have guessed she was a leftist from her explanation that the expression "Death to America," heard so often in Iran, is actually a good thing if you understand it. The Iranians, you see, just want "to destroy the oppressive system we live under" and replace it with something less oppressive, like Sharia law.

Not surprisingly, she turned off replies after her post started getting some attention.

Remember this gem from CNN? With the reporter wearing a burqa?

And replace it with …?

Pretty much. So, once again, we're being assured the "Death to America" doesn't actually mean death to Americans, just death to the oppressive system we live under. It's so good of the woke Iranians to want us freed from our shackles.

***

Tags: IRAN ISLAM

