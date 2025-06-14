Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse

Katie Carpenter says in her X bio that she's a writer and a leftist. She's also added "FREE PALESTINE" to her handle. We could have guessed she was a leftist from her explanation that the expression "Death to America," heard so often in Iran, is actually a good thing if you understand it. The Iranians, you see, just want "to destroy the oppressive system we live under" and replace it with something less oppressive, like Sharia law.

People taking offense to the phrase "Death to America" are either being intentionally obtuse or they don't understand what it means.



It doesn't mean literal death to the people here. It's not inciting violence. It means people want to destroy the oppressive system we live under. — KC | FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@theKatieCarp) June 12, 2025

Not surprisingly, she turned off replies after her post started getting some attention.

White liberals will literally apologize to the people lining them up against the walls.



It’s a sickness. pic.twitter.com/ncpkcAXtXk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 14, 2025

Adopting Iranian slogans as a means of fighting an oppressive government lol https://t.co/wTFpeli6JB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 14, 2025

I love the “explain my ignorance and then block replies” approach. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) June 14, 2025

Remember this gem from CNN? With the reporter wearing a burqa?

I'm thinking I'll believe it means what it says, thank you ever so. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) June 14, 2025

For all the people who suffer from self-loathing:

I want you all to sit down, and realize, that no matter how dumb you think you are, you will NEVER be as dumb as @theKatieCarp. Reflect, you are nowhere near as bad as you think you are. https://t.co/H4B7TsSvJu pic.twitter.com/Hix2f26U0g — Tim Skellett (@Gurdur) June 14, 2025

The oppressive system we live under sure does suck at oppression if they’re allowing you to post about it. — JunkyardPug (@JunkyardPug) June 14, 2025

“We just want to destroy the greatest political and economic system ever devised by man, that’s all!” — Cody (@EpcotEnthusiast) June 14, 2025

And replace it with …?

“This Islamist regime chanting for the death of America is really just talking about our healthcare system” or something. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 14, 2025

White leftist women simping for an ACTUAL Handmaid's Tale regime will never not be hilarious — definitely not Splexy 🥀 (@SplexyWho) June 14, 2025

It’s a mind virus, I know that term got abused during the election and now people don’t like to use it, but that’s literally what this is. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 14, 2025

When you peel back alll the layers the entire “oppressive system” just means needing to have a job like everybody else — Switters (@AgentSwitters) June 14, 2025

Pretty much. So, once again, we're being assured the "Death to America" doesn't actually mean death to Americans, just death to the oppressive system we live under. It's so good of the woke Iranians to want us freed from our shackles.

***