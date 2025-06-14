Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...

'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

This editor would like to apologize to Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., who warned us back in 2023 that if Donald Trump were to again "seize power," there would be tanks in the streets. He even has his staffers do a little mock-up.

There will indeed be tanks in the streets of Washington, D.C., Saturday night as the country celebrates the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a military parade. On Friday, someone caught a picture of the troops marching in the parade being dropped off, which makes Washington literally Moscow.

Literally, huh?

There is some disagreement about the footage. Others say it's more reminiscent of North Korea than Russia, and it's terrifying.

Keith Edwards says he's a "democracy enjoyer" in his X bio. Well, here are the people he can thank for that.

Soldiers marching in a parade … literally terrifying.

Meanwhile, normal people are getting in on it, posing with some of our military hardware:

***

Tags: MILITARY NORTH KOREA RUSSIA WASHINGTON

