'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow

This editor would like to apologize to Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., who warned us back in 2023 that if Donald Trump were to again "seize power," there would be tanks in the streets. He even has his staffers do a little mock-up.
Donald trump is openly planning to impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets against his enemies if he seizes power again. I am going to post this repeatedly so no one can say they haven’t been told. pic.twitter.com/MeqWAACJOb— Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) November 14, 2023
There will indeed be tanks in the streets of Washington, D.C., Saturday night as the country celebrates the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a military parade. On Friday, someone caught a picture of the troops marching in the parade being dropped off, which makes Washington literally Moscow.
Washington is literally turning into Moscow. pic.twitter.com/QnCW8lcAVC— Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rshereme) June 14, 2025
Literally, huh?
“literally” pic.twitter.com/8Os5iOeCkV— Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) June 14, 2025
Literally. I don’t think it means what you think it means— M F Hussey CFA CMT (@husseymfhussey) June 14, 2025
Lot of American service members walking around Moscow?— Negen (@realNegen) June 14, 2025
Maybe because I know a bunch of people actively serving, but do people think the mere presence of soldiers in DC means they'll turn into shock troops for a President they hate?— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 14, 2025
I have faith in the values of those who serve. This suspicion is basically hatred of the military. https://t.co/tOeEAMrfx7
“Literally”…— Haggai2x19 (@haggai2x19) June 14, 2025
“professor of economics,” Ukrainian flag in bio. 🙄
You’re literally an idiot.— Combat Airlifter Greg (@GregTheTool1) June 14, 2025
June 14, 2025
June 14, 2025
I hope your vagina recovers from this pounding.— Nuclear Dave (@XS29L8B000001) June 14, 2025
There is some disagreement about the footage. Others say it's more reminiscent of North Korea than Russia, and it's terrifying.
This isn’t North Korea. This is America.— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 13, 2025
And it’s terrifying. pic.twitter.com/zea3ZMfCjt
It’s a parade numb nuts. Calm down.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 14, 2025
Have you tried wearing your panties unknotted?— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) June 13, 2025
Keith Edwards says he's a "democracy enjoyer" in his X bio. Well, here are the people he can thank for that.
Wow. Very scary. Look out.— Angry Cops (@AngryCops) June 14, 2025
This is done for every change of command for a division.
Imagine being scared of a parade— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 13, 2025
Troops marching in a parade terrifies you.— Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) June 14, 2025
This is literally what boot camp graduation looks like.
Are you a bitch?
For beta, emotionally unstable, and CNN NPC, it probably is.— Archway Defense (@ArchwayDefense) June 14, 2025
Troops marching, is about as normal as it gets.
Example: Brits, French, Australians, Spain... pic.twitter.com/5tkoNpH4uq
I can't believe we went from an actual country to a place where men are afraid of parades.— Steph (@Steph93065) June 14, 2025
Clearly, you've never served your country.— Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 14, 2025
Soldiers marching in a parade … literally terrifying.
Meanwhile, normal people are getting in on it, posing with some of our military hardware:
NOW: Military Parade attendees pose with weapons and tanks in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/6Emtjs6DWV— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 14, 2025
