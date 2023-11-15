Congressman Warns That Trump Is Planning to Put Tanks in the Streets If He 'Seizes Power'

A first we thought this post was from some rando, but we learned that Bill Pascrell, Jr., is a congressman from New Jersey. Note how Democrats always say that if Donald Trump is reelected, it will be the end of democracy … but if he's voted back into office by the people, he's "seizing power."

Also, Pascrell also has a passion for graphic design, and even mocked up an image of a tank with a Trump bumper sticker rolling over the American flag on a suburban street. Just in case his words didn't convey the threat well enough:

Donald trump is openly planning to impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets against his enemies if he seizes power again. I am going to post this repeatedly so no one can say they haven’t been told. pic.twitter.com/MeqWAACJOb — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) November 14, 2023

We were also assured that the military would have to be brought in to drag him out of the White House if he lost the 2020 election.

Dude, you're a clown... Not even a good one. — Imperfect America (dudes/r/dudes!) (@ImperfectUSA) November 14, 2023

Do you hear voices often or is today a special day for you Bill? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 15, 2023

Can you cite your source please? — The Peter Salerno 🇮🇹🇺🇲🦀🤌🏽 (@pjsjr1) November 14, 2023

Will Bill face legal consequences and imprisonment for creating a misleading meme that could influence voting and interfere with the election?@TheJusticeDept — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 15, 2023

Seriously you are going this far in fear mongering?

You must have some real skeletons in your closet you’re worried will be exposed in a non corrupt administration. — Mycological (@MycologicalToo) November 15, 2023

No one buys this ridiculous fear mongering. You all said that in 2016, and we had four years of peace and prosperity. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) November 15, 2023

Just checking in to see if the inevitable, hilarious community note has hit yet. — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) November 15, 2023

Are the tanks in the room with you now? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 15, 2023

I was on the fence before but this convinced me, Trump 2024! — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) November 15, 2023

Easy bro, you don’t have to convince me, I’m already gonna vote for him. — JD_DIZZO (@JD_DIZZ0) November 15, 2023

Based. Makes me wanna vote for him more. Keep going. — Tommy Egan (@tommyegan1776) November 15, 2023

Another sky is falling Democrat. — Bernard (@ClastonB) November 15, 2023

So we should vote for Ron DeSantis?

The only thing in the streets when Trump actually was president were Black Lives Matter rioters burning down cities.

