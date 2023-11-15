Um: Twitter Notices Something About NY Serial Arsonist Arrested AGAIN Hours After Leaving...
Congressman Warns That Trump Is Planning to Put Tanks in the Streets If He 'Seizes Power'

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A first we thought this post was from some rando, but we learned that Bill Pascrell, Jr., is a congressman from New Jersey. Note how Democrats always say that if Donald Trump is reelected, it will be the end of democracy … but if he's voted back into office by the people, he's "seizing power."

Also, Pascrell also has a passion for graphic design, and even mocked up an image of a tank with a Trump bumper sticker rolling over the American flag on a suburban street. Just in case his words didn't convey the threat well enough:

We were also assured that the military would have to be brought in to drag him out of the White House if he lost the 2020 election.

So we should vote for Ron DeSantis?

The only thing in the streets when Trump actually was president were Black Lives Matter rioters burning down cities.

