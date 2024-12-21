Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Still Working on Racially Integrating His Beach Club

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats released their report stemming from a 20-month-long investigation into the "ethics crisis" at the Supreme Court … with the real "crisis" being that Democrats don't control it.

One of the authors of the report was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, fresh off of his in-depth investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook. Here's Whitehouse from this summer weighing in on the presidential immunity case:

The far-right radicals on the Court have essentially made the President a monarch above the law, the Founding Fathers’ greatest fear. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 1, 2024

The conservative Supreme Court has been a bit of an obsession with him. In May, Whitehouse and his colleague on the committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, accused Justice Samuel Alito of flying "MAGA battle flags" — namely the "Appeal to Heaven" flag — over his beach house. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the committee in August of 2022, and Whitehouse used his time to ask Wray for information regarding the unsubstantiated, uncorroborated sexual assault allegations and smears against Kavanaugh.

That isn't to say Whitehouse hasn't had scandals of his own. In June of 2021, the Washington Post looked into an all-white beach club of which Whitehouse was a member. Whitehouse said he was working on it.

Whitehouse has just given an update on the efforts to racially integrate his beach club, and you know what? He's still working on it.

🧵@SenWhitehouse devotes pages to a timeline of vacations Justice Thomas took with his friends. Justice Thomas complied with the rules but Whitehouse is smearing him.@SenWhitehouse is obsessed w/ smearing Justice Thomas, a black conservative born into poverty in segregated… https://t.co/fEEg9Dmrds pic.twitter.com/Tw8ezr6MNq — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) December 21, 2024

… in segregated south. Whitehouse & his wife Saundra are members of a notorious all-white beach club in Newport. When asked if “elite, all-white, wealthy clubs” should continue to exist, he said “It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island.”

2/ Here’s longer clip of interview. @SenWhitehouse later tried to disown this shocking answer. Together, he & his wife Saundra remain the largest shareholders in this still reportedly all-white club. Justice Thomas could not be a member of this racist club. pic.twitter.com/YCyaHHkR6w — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) December 21, 2024

Someone should look into how the senator’s wealth has grown whilst he was in office. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) December 21, 2024

This calls for a 20-month investigation.

Sen Whitehouse is a corrupt politician that should be expelled from Congress and be prosecuted for the attempted overthrow of America. — Dorothy Milton (@DLMILTON) December 21, 2024

Can't something be done to these people who continue to LIE? Can they be sent to the ethics committee or something? — marinemom3833 (@marinemom3833) December 21, 2024

Is this the same Sen. Whitehouse who's long-belonged to an all-white beach club, Bailey's Beach Club in Newport, RI where his wife is on the board? That dude? Huh. — whosaidwhatann (@whosaidwhatann) December 21, 2024

isn't this the racist that belongs to a whites only country club? Seems logical that a guy like that would single out a black justice on the SC. — 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚖 𝚅🥀 (@malcolm_vela) December 21, 2024

It’s abundantly clear that Senator Whitehouse has a bias against the black Republican Supreme Court judge. Clearly, it is more about the color of Justice Thomas’ skin, than the Justice himself. Senator Whitehouse is a vile racist, he just doesn’t wear his hood when he’s in DC. — Christy ÓCatháin - 𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 Girl in Georgia (@cdokane) December 21, 2024

Whitehouse is not so honest. He needs to be removed. He is a weasel. — Whut evva (@BevG03) December 21, 2024

To be clear, Whitehouse is nothing but human excrement. A racist low-life. — Kanbun Uechi (@KanbunUechi) December 21, 2024

Whitehouse is really one of the worst. He's obsessed with the conservative members of the Supreme Court as well as "dark money." like the kind that comes from ActBlue.

***