Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Still Working on Racially Integrating His Beach Club

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 21, 2024
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats released their report stemming from a 20-month-long investigation into the "ethics crisis" at the Supreme Court … with the real "crisis" being that Democrats don't control it.

One of the authors of the report was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, fresh off of his in-depth investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook. Here's Whitehouse from this summer weighing in on the presidential immunity case:

The conservative Supreme Court has been a bit of an obsession with him. In May, Whitehouse and his colleague on the committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, accused Justice Samuel Alito of flying "MAGA battle flags" — namely the "Appeal to Heaven" flag — over his beach house. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the committee in August of 2022, and Whitehouse used his time to ask Wray for information regarding the unsubstantiated, uncorroborated sexual assault allegations and smears against Kavanaugh.

That isn't to say Whitehouse hasn't had scandals of his own. In June of 2021, the Washington Post looked into an all-white beach club of which Whitehouse was a member. Whitehouse said he was working on it.

Whitehouse has just given an update on the efforts to racially integrate his beach club, and you know what? He's still working on it.

… in segregated south. Whitehouse & his wife Saundra are members of a notorious all-white beach club in Newport.  When asked if “elite, all-white, wealthy clubs” should continue to exist, he said “It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island.”

This calls for a 20-month investigation.

Whitehouse is really one of the worst. He's obsessed with the conservative members of the Supreme Court as well as "dark money." like the kind that comes from ActBlue.

***

Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SHELDON WHITEHOUSE

