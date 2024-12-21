Grounded Monkeys: Scott Adams Praises Biden for Destroying Dem Party and Clipping Legacy Media’s Wings

President Joe Biden has been on a destructive tear through his own party the last four years. Well, we’re assuming it’s Joe, who knows who’s really in charge at this point. But, there’s no denying that his party’s in much worse shape than when he took over the Oval Office. He just caused them to lose a presidential election and he lied to the American people about not pardoning Hunter Biden. Add to that, his apparent catatonic state behind the scenes with its four-year ‘journalism’-assisted cover-up has helped further destroy the credibility of the legacy media.

Advertisement

Scott Adams has more. (READ)

Biden's legacy will have some blemishes, but I will always be grateful to him for destroying the Democratic Party and their winged monkeys in the fake news business. pic.twitter.com/T1ags9jIVj — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 21, 2024

Just look back at all the destruction left in Biden’s wake. These posters have a pretty good grasp of what happened.

I think Biden was the 1st completely self-serving president we've had - at least in my lifetime. He's not an idealist, he just used the dem ideology to enrich himself throughout his career. The dems made a huge mistake letting him even close to the presidency. — Electric Bass Enjoyer (@mitchclay1970) December 21, 2024

that's one way of looking at it. but I do believe it was the finishing touch. first there was all the screaming about Russian collusion then covid response in general and how they reported it. add to that the summer of Love and Riots which were mostly peaceful. — Ray Harvey (@rharvey0523) December 21, 2024

It was certainly unintentional, but Biden’s ineptitude not only exposed the corrupt bias of the media to even the most ardent deniers, but it also exposed that the Obama/Oprah/Hollywood influence machine has been completely neutered.



Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala may have… — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) December 21, 2024

The hubris of the entire party and its mouthpieces in the legacy media did them no favors. Americans were screaming that they were suffering under Biden’s economy and the Dem/media plan was to call us stupid. You see where that got them.

More commenters weigh-in.

Amen to that, brother!



Though I might contend that it was the party's hubris, and not necessarily Joe Biden, who did the destroying (though he sure played a role). — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) December 21, 2024

He had help, from the Democratic Party. The recent President Musk narrative blew up in their face quickly. — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) December 21, 2024

Every dark cloud has a silver lining. — Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) December 21, 2024

Many see President-Elect Donald Trump’s denial of a consecutive term as a blessing in disguise. It allowed him to regroup and surround himself with an actual pro-MAGA team.

These posters are on to something.

Amen. Trump having the election stolen and four years of Biden (or whoever was running things) galvanized the population. We wouldn’t have the opportunity we have now if it went down any other way. — Marcus Aurelius7 (@Heretic9995508) December 21, 2024

If not for Trump's "loss" 🙄 to Biden, we wouldn't have the excellent chance we have now to turn the country around. His 4 years resulted in the eyes of many being opened to the corruption. Trump is stronger, we are stronger. The Dems overplayed their hand with a weak, demented… — Snarky Side (@snarky_side) December 21, 2024

Of course, there are memes. These were generated using Grok on X.

Check them out.

Advertisement

His greatest accomplishment. Thanks, Joe. — Carolyn Brown (@stitcher25) December 21, 2024

The ‘Biden’ presidency has been a disaster for the country, his own party and the sycophants in the dying legacy media. Thank you, Joe (or whoever’s pulling your strings). Much appreciated!