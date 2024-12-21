Grounded Monkeys: Scott Adams Praises Biden for Destroying Dem Party and Clipping Legacy Media’s Wings

Discomfort and Joy: Christmas Pay Cut Arrives for MSNBC’s Ridiculous ReidOut Host
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden has been on a destructive tear through his own party the last four years. Well, we’re assuming it’s Joe, who knows who’s really in charge at this point. But, there’s no denying that his party’s in much worse shape than when he took over the Oval Office. He just caused them to lose a presidential election and he lied to the American people about not pardoning Hunter Biden. Add to that, his apparent catatonic state behind the scenes with its four-year ‘journalism’-assisted cover-up has helped further destroy the credibility of the legacy media.

Scott Adams has more. (READ)

Just look back at all the destruction left in Biden’s wake. These posters have a pretty good grasp of what happened.

The hubris of the entire party and its mouthpieces in the legacy media did them no favors. Americans were screaming that they were suffering under Biden’s economy and the Dem/media plan was to call us stupid. You see where that got them.

More commenters weigh-in.

Many see President-Elect Donald Trump’s denial of a consecutive term as a blessing in disguise. It allowed him to regroup and surround himself with an actual pro-MAGA team.

These posters are on to something.

Of course, there are memes. These were generated using Grok on X.

Check them out.

The ‘Biden’ presidency has been a disaster for the country, his own party and the sycophants in the dying legacy media. Thank you, Joe (or whoever’s pulling your strings). Much appreciated!

