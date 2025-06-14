MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)





We try to be careful at Twitchy when there is breaking news that we know will be politically charged. Especially when that breaking news involves the fatal shooting of one politician and her husband, and the near-fatal shooting of another. It often takes hours or longer for true details to come out, and we take pride in not jumping the gun.

In other words, we could never work for MSNBC (thank God).

Today, the bodies of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were barely even cold before MSNBC had to go on the air to try to blame the shooting on President Trump.

🚨NEW: MSNBC fans the flames, tees up No Kings protest organizer to blame Trump for shoot*ngs in MN:



“We have too many people and too many elected officials, including the current occupant of the White House, who escalates violent rhetoric against political opponents. And that… pic.twitter.com/AwCHtk4VgN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025

Why is MSNBC having the ridiculous organizer of a ridiculous rally on their air to talk about a shooting?

Could it be because they knew EXACTLY what he was going to say?

Oh, but it gets worse. It gets ... So. Much. Worse!

Later in the day, some details started to come out about the shooting. At the time of this writing, the shooter had not yet been apprehended, but police do have a chief suspect.

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota shooting suspect identified as Vance Luther Boelter



Boelter, 57, was appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, documents show. pic.twitter.com/bgjthfz2Ft — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) June 14, 2025

On the left side of the post above is a photo of Boelter as well as a certificate confirming his appointment by Governor Tim Walz. On the right side of the photo are Minnesota law enforcement authorities confirming that the 'No Kings' flyers were found in Boelter's car.

Huh. He doesn't sound like a MAGA guy now, does he?

But, of course, that didn't stop MSNBC. Even after these details had been confirmed, host Alex Witt went on her show to blame the violence on ... yep, you guessed it: Trump.

The MSNBC spittle-flying, Trump-blaming propaganda on the MN shoot*ings is absolutely UNHINGED.



They are attacking the DOJ and angrily blaming Trump for ‘normalizing’ political violence.



Zero mention that the suspect is reportedly Vance Boelter, a TIM WALZ APPOINTEE. https://t.co/T8S4zfEqmm pic.twitter.com/4umzR3Kayf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025

Even more disgracefully, Witt's guest, Biden DOJ flack Anthony Coley, suggests that the Trump administration will not prosecute the killer if he is a loyal Trump voter.

And then he brings up January 6. Because, of course, he did. (Feel free to roll your eyes. We did.)

How are the blaming Trump and the DOJ, when the shooter was a Walz employee, and when the leftists are the only ones committing political violence? pic.twitter.com/lR3dkj3Zzq — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) June 14, 2025

Because they are just that unhinged, that's how.

It is time for this network to be held accountable. WTF is this garbage. Total GARBAGE. How can Comcast/ NBC News stand for this utter BS. https://t.co/XpEQ1spHbI — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) June 14, 2025

The entire network needs to be buried and the earth salted above it. They are just hateful propaganda merchants who incite this exact type of violence.

Even evidence that is confirmed by other media outlets and by police will not deter them.

Welcome to the alternate upside down, right side up world of MicroSoftNBC.



Apparently you, as a guest, can run a premeditated lie and have zero pushback from Pravda hosts.



Zero. https://t.co/OXIeF3CySD — Matt Mitchell (@DredgeItUp) June 14, 2025

It's not just that the hosts (in this case, Witt) do not push back. They actively encourage the lies.

Brian Thompson. Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Yaron Lischinsky. Steve Scalise. Josh Shapiro.

All the victims of assassination or attempted assassination by leftists. Who is normalizing political violence?? https://t.co/uOJKewlyNf — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) June 14, 2025

Don't forget President Trump (twice!) and the recent victims in the Boulder terrorist attack. As for Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Taylor Lorenz wants to date his assassin.

All victims of the left's violent hate. And yet, MSNBC will never stop blaming Trump.

Of course, MSNBC is trying to pin on Trump, as the suspect is directly linked to Gov. Tim Walz https://t.co/RCWBqf1Jk4 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 14, 2025

I see they have learned a lesson and decided to tone down the violent unhinged rhetoric.... https://t.co/QyXE250YKj — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 14, 2025

They will never learn. They are permanently broken.

Accusing others of what they do themselves. The classic strategy. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 14, 2025

It's Marxism 101.

When all Democrat leaders are saying “rise up”….this is what they mean pic.twitter.com/xuyRymnuPy — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) June 14, 2025

And MSNBC is their Pravda.

She must be joking. This is Dem onDem violence that Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz has been flaming nonstop for weeks. He literally said last week that people needed to be meaner. https://t.co/C2H4lrCMw2 — Profoundly Blessed (@SusanHy72604979) June 14, 2025

Tim Walz has a lot to answer for. So do many other Democrat politicians who have been fanning the flames of violence every day during Trump's term. Did they honestly not realize that if they egged on crazy people to commit violence that one or more of them might attack Democrats as well?

Of course, they didn't. But they'd better start thinking about that now.

At Twitchy, we will wait to comment further on the shooter until he is apprehended, which hopefully will be soon.

But we will be taking screenshots and saving videos of every single Democrat politician and leftist media outlet who disgraced the victims of this attack by rushing to the nearest microphone to blame Trump.

They are going to be doing a lot of deleting this evening.

As for MSNBC, today revealed that there is truly no depth to which they will not sink. The entire network is a disgrace, not just to journalism, but to America and human decency.

