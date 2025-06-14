Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on...
Law Prof Claims Trump Normalized Political Violence With J6 Pardons
VIP
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging...
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't...
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)
VIP
Eric Swalwell Still Wants ICE Unmasked Despite Threat of Doxxing and Violence but...
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the...
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality...
This Generation Must Defend the American Flag
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouse...

MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 14, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.


We try to be careful at Twitchy when there is breaking news that we know will be politically charged. Especially when that breaking news involves the fatal shooting of one politician and her husband, and the near-fatal shooting of another. It often takes hours or longer for true details to come out, and we take pride in not jumping the gun.

Advertisement

In other words, we could never work for MSNBC (thank God).

Today, the bodies of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were barely even cold before MSNBC had to go on the air to try to blame the shooting on President Trump. 

Why is MSNBC having the ridiculous organizer of a ridiculous rally on their air to talk about a shooting? 

Could it be because they knew EXACTLY what he was going to say? 

Oh, but it gets worse. It gets ... So. Much. Worse! 

Later in the day, some details started to come out about the shooting. At the time of this writing, the shooter had not yet been apprehended, but police do have a chief suspect. 

Recommended

Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on Flag Day
Brett T.
Advertisement

On the left side of the post above is a photo of Boelter as well as a certificate confirming his appointment by Governor Tim Walz. On the right side of the photo are Minnesota law enforcement authorities confirming that the 'No Kings' flyers were found in Boelter's car. 

Huh. He doesn't sound like a MAGA guy now, does he? 

But, of course, that didn't stop MSNBC. Even after these details had been confirmed, host Alex Witt went on her show to blame the violence on ... yep, you guessed it: Trump. 

Even more disgracefully, Witt's guest, Biden DOJ flack Anthony Coley, suggests that the Trump administration will not prosecute the killer if he is a loyal Trump voter. 

And then he brings up January 6. Because, of course, he did. (Feel free to roll your eyes. We did.)

Advertisement

Because they are just that unhinged, that's how. 

The entire network needs to be buried and the earth salted above it. They are just hateful propaganda merchants who incite this exact type of violence. 

Even evidence that is confirmed by other media outlets and by police will not deter them. 

It's not just that the hosts (in this case, Witt) do not push back. They actively encourage the lies. 

Don't forget President Trump (twice!) and the recent victims in the Boulder terrorist attack. As for Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Taylor Lorenz wants to date his assassin. 

Advertisement

All victims of the left's violent hate. And yet, MSNBC will never stop blaming Trump. 

They will never learn. They are permanently broken. 

It's Marxism 101. 

And MSNBC is their Pravda. 

Tim Walz has a lot to answer for. So do many other Democrat politicians who have been fanning the flames of violence every day during Trump's term. Did they honestly not realize that if they egged on crazy people to commit violence that one or more of them might attack Democrats as well? 

Advertisement

Of course, they didn't. But they'd better start thinking about that now. 

At Twitchy, we will wait to comment further on the shooter until he is apprehended, which hopefully will be soon. 

But we will be taking screenshots and saving videos of every single Democrat politician and leftist media outlet who disgraced the victims of this attack by rushing to the nearest microphone to blame Trump. 

They are going to be doing a lot of deleting this evening. 

As for MSNBC, today revealed that there is truly no depth to which they will not sink. The entire network is a disgrace, not just to journalism, but to America and human decency. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS MSNBC TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on Flag Day
Brett T.
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well
Doug P.
Law Prof Claims Trump Normalized Political Violence With J6 Pardons
Brett T.
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
Brett T.
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on Flag Day Brett T.
Advertisement