MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the...
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality...
This Generation Must Defend the American Flag
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks These Naturalization Ceremony Images Are an Own on...
Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered'...
Israel's Operation Rising Lion Strikes Iran's Nuclear Program - This Week on Capitol...
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody...
Now THIS is 4-D Chess: That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked...
Selling Out: CBS 'News' Helps Its Democrat Party Buds by Running 'Story' on...
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find...
Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name but Posters Have Even Better...

Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouses

Doug P. | 12:15 PM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There's horrible news out of Minnesota today. Two Democrat state lawmakers and the husband of one of them were shot today in what appear to be targeted attacks by a perpetrator who was reportedly posing as a police officer:

Advertisement

Currently a manhunt is still ongoing for the shooter or shooters. 

President Trump put out a statement saying that the gunman will be brought to justice:

Recommended

Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The full statement if you can't see it all above:

I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!

Prayers for the victims and their families. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the MN Shootings
Doug P.
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality of ... Anne Frank?
Grateful Calvin
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH)
Laura W.
Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings FuzzyChimp
Advertisement