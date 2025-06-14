Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouses

There's horrible news out of Minnesota today. Two Democrat state lawmakers and the husband of one of them were shot today in what appear to be targeted attacks by a perpetrator who was reportedly posing as a police officer:

Advertisement

terrible news out of Minnesotahttps://t.co/gZm6ae8Dcm pic.twitter.com/9y2in1wAlA — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 14, 2025

Minnesota lawmaker and husband killed in "politically motivated assassination" by suspect posing as police, officials say. Another lawmaker was injured, and a manhunt is underway. Follow live updates. https://t.co/Y21Mbru0es — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 14, 2025

Currently a manhunt is still ongoing for the shooter or shooters.

President Trump put out a statement saying that the gunman will be brought to justice:

Statement from President Donald J. Trump



I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 14, 2025

The full statement if you can't see it all above:

I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!

Prayers for the victims and their families.