Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade

And we're off! The Army's 250th birthday parade kicked off half an hour early due to inclement weather. It's actually fascinating … we're seeing soldiers march in uniforms throughout the history of the Army. The White House has been posting footage of this terrifying "display of force" by King Donald Trump.
.@POTUS salutes as The Star-Spangled Banner is played at the @USArmy Grand Military Parade pic.twitter.com/NtONCT6KCx— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 14, 2025
.@POTUS salutes as the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Band from Fort Bragg, NC, marches in the @USArmy Grand Military Parade pic.twitter.com/8vuHye0wO8— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 14, 2025
Oh no, a marching band!
Quite a view! pic.twitter.com/BoWtLKXZ3X— JD Vance (@JDVance) June 14, 2025
🚨 HERE THEY COME!— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025
The 250th Army Birthday Parade has officially begun!
OVER 200,000 PATRIOTS came out to watch.
LFG! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eOORYI7pH3
If you're not watching it, check out either the White House X feed or the U.S. Army's — they're carrying it live, and right now there are about 1.4 million viewers:
President Trump Participates in the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2025
📱Text "POTUS" to 45470 for Updates from the Trump White House https://t.co/kXBxoeTbV5
This parade rules so much— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 14, 2025
This will be EPIC.— U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2025
The U.S. Army Golden Knights will join tonight's #Army250 Birthday Celebration - the only way they know how — from the sky! 🇺🇸🪂
Watch the Parade on @USArmy social!
🎥 POV SFC Griffin Mueller and SFC Brandon Guevara pic.twitter.com/oyT5gzy8Jg
Since the parade has sadly turned into a partisan event thanks to the counterprogramming of the "No Kings" protests, we thought it was good of Sen. John Fetterman to wish a happy birthday:
250 years of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, Personal Courage—and the world’s greatest soldiers.— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 14, 2025
Happy Birthday, @USArmy! 🇺🇸
So far this 250th Army parade is all about… the history of the Army.— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 14, 2025
Chilling dictatorial stuff.
I had been led to believe that this parade was going to a terrifying fascistic display of power meant to cow dissenters from MAGA into a terrified submission, instead it’s a wholesome history lesson on the US Army set to music. I feel robbed!— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 14, 2025
I was promised a North Korean show of force. I was TRICKED into LEARNING— Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) June 14, 2025
I am watching on C-Span and know my history but am finding it quite informative. The hardware that they are showing is not often seen. Also I like honoring some of the outfits that are not as well known to some. 🇺🇸🇺🇸— Karla1953 (@Karla1953) June 14, 2025
Very weak performance. I miss having a President that understood fascist aesthetics. pic.twitter.com/homxANFG2Y— g8rtheh8r (@G8RTHEH8R) June 14, 2025
“What are you TALKING about?! This parade is actually terrifying. Trump is clearly a dictator….”😂😂😂😂 Dems are ridiculous— Savannah (@Savannahhappy2) June 14, 2025
I was promised authoritarianism! pic.twitter.com/oV1m9mWw5L— Dr. Will PhD (I'm a Doctor) (@HammerTime2499) June 14, 2025
Here's the U.S. Army's livestream so you too can be terrified by a birthday celebration:
Watch the #Army250 birthday parade!— U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2025
https://t.co/biyjAxgr1e
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member