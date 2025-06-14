Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade

And we're off! The Army's 250th birthday parade kicked off half an hour early due to inclement weather. It's actually fascinating … we're seeing soldiers march in uniforms throughout the history of the Army. The White House has been posting footage of this terrifying "display of force" by King Donald Trump.

.@POTUS salutes as The Star-Spangled Banner is played at the @USArmy Grand Military Parade pic.twitter.com/NtONCT6KCx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 14, 2025

.@POTUS salutes as the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Band from Fort Bragg, NC, marches in the @USArmy Grand Military Parade pic.twitter.com/8vuHye0wO8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 14, 2025

Oh no, a marching band!

🚨 HERE THEY COME!



The 250th Army Birthday Parade has officially begun!



OVER 200,000 PATRIOTS came out to watch.



LFG! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eOORYI7pH3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025

If you're not watching it, check out either the White House X feed or the U.S. Army's — they're carrying it live, and right now there are about 1.4 million viewers:

President Trump Participates in the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade



📱Text "POTUS" to 45470 for Updates from the Trump White House https://t.co/kXBxoeTbV5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2025

This parade rules so much — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 14, 2025

This will be EPIC.



The U.S. Army Golden Knights will join tonight's #Army250 Birthday Celebration - the only way they know how — from the sky! 🇺🇸🪂



Watch the Parade on @USArmy social!



🎥 POV SFC Griffin Mueller and SFC Brandon Guevara pic.twitter.com/oyT5gzy8Jg — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2025

Since the parade has sadly turned into a partisan event thanks to the counterprogramming of the "No Kings" protests, we thought it was good of Sen. John Fetterman to wish a happy birthday:

250 years of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, Personal Courage—and the world’s greatest soldiers.



Happy Birthday, @USArmy! 🇺🇸 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 14, 2025

So far this 250th Army parade is all about… the history of the Army.



Chilling dictatorial stuff. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 14, 2025

I had been led to believe that this parade was going to a terrifying fascistic display of power meant to cow dissenters from MAGA into a terrified submission, instead it’s a wholesome history lesson on the US Army set to music. I feel robbed! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 14, 2025

I was promised a North Korean show of force. I was TRICKED into LEARNING — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) June 14, 2025

I am watching on C-Span and know my history but am finding it quite informative. The hardware that they are showing is not often seen. Also I like honoring some of the outfits that are not as well known to some. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) June 14, 2025

Very weak performance. I miss having a President that understood fascist aesthetics. pic.twitter.com/homxANFG2Y — g8rtheh8r (@G8RTHEH8R) June 14, 2025

“What are you TALKING about?! This parade is actually terrifying. Trump is clearly a dictator….”😂😂😂😂 Dems are ridiculous — Savannah (@Savannahhappy2) June 14, 2025

I was promised authoritarianism! pic.twitter.com/oV1m9mWw5L — Dr. Will PhD (I'm a Doctor) (@HammerTime2499) June 14, 2025

Here's the U.S. Army's livestream so you too can be terrified by a birthday celebration:

***