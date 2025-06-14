Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade

Brett T. | 7:15 PM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

And we're off! The Army's 250th birthday parade kicked off half an hour early due to inclement weather. It's actually fascinating … we're seeing soldiers march in uniforms throughout the history of the Army. The White House has been posting footage of this terrifying "display of force" by King Donald Trump.

Oh no, a marching band!

If you're not watching it, check out either the White House X feed or the U.S. Army's — they're carrying it live, and right now there are about 1.4 million viewers:

Since the parade has sadly turned into a partisan event thanks to the counterprogramming of the "No Kings" protests, we thought it was good of Sen. John Fetterman to wish a happy birthday:

Here's the U.S. Army's livestream so you too can be terrified by a birthday celebration:

Tags: HISTORY MILITARY

