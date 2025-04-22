'Appalling'! Maryland Sheriff NUKES Sen. Van Hollen and Dems' Priorities (AND MS-13 Denial)

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has been joined by other members of Congress from his party in making trips to El Salvador in attempts to visit with a deported illegal alien gang member. Their goal is to bring him back to the United States because he's a "Maryland dad" who did nothing wrong and was unjustly sent away -- at least that's the Left and media's preferred narrative.

Advertisement

Certain aspects of the story, including Garcia's documented gang membership and allegations of domestic abuse, are being ignored in order to focus on the "due process" aspect. As for the MS-13 membership, Van Hollen denies that to be the case:

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen: “There’s no evidence linking Kilmar Garcia to MS-13”



DHS Documents: He’s a member of MS-13 pic.twitter.com/rQUWdC8TTg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2025

The Dems learned absolutely nothing from the November election, and that's good news for the Republicans moving forward.

Meanwhile, a county sheriff in Van Hollen's state has blasted the senator and other Democrats. He also took a blowtorch to their claims that Garcia isn't MS-13. Watch:

Harford County, Maryland Sheriff Jeff Gahler: "It's absolutely appalling that this is where @ChrisVanHollen and many Democrats... want to focus their efforts... I 100% believe — 1000% believe him to be an MS-13 member... this is an individual who should NOT be in our country." pic.twitter.com/C9Z4to4fvy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 22, 2025

BINGO! Well said.

Thank you, Sheriff Gahler! It is absolutely appalling! 💔😔 — Katie Pruett (@JustDoItPruett) April 22, 2025

Absolutely correct, Sheriff. Why aren’t these Democrats, trying to free American Citizens, imprisoned in Argentina?….crickets — Nancy Lorenz (@NancyLeeLorenz) April 22, 2025

These Dems do have their "priorities."