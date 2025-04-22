'Appalling'! Maryland Sheriff NUKES Sen. Van Hollen and Dems' Priorities (AND MS-13 Denial)

Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her...
Doug P. | 11:39 AM on April 22, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has been joined by other members of Congress from his party in making trips to El Salvador in attempts to visit with a deported illegal alien gang member. Their goal is to bring him back to the United States because he's a "Maryland dad" who did nothing wrong and was unjustly sent away -- at least that's the Left and media's preferred narrative. 

Certain aspects of the story, including Garcia's documented gang membership and allegations of domestic abuse, are being ignored in order to focus on the "due process" aspect. As for the MS-13 membership, Van Hollen denies that to be the case:

The Dems learned absolutely nothing from the November election, and that's good news for the Republicans moving forward.

Meanwhile, a county sheriff in Van Hollen's state has blasted the senator and other Democrats. He also took a blowtorch to their claims that Garcia isn't MS-13. Watch: 

justmindy
BINGO! Well said.

These Dems do have their "priorities."

justmindy
