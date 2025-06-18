This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's America'

Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on June 18, 2025
Meme

The left can't meme, and the left absolutely cannot create an effective video. 

While the VAST majority of Americans support deporting illegal immigrant criminals, and a smaller number but still a majority support deporting ALL illegal immigrants, the Democrats are tripling and quadrupling down on the cringe with a new fearmongering video about 'Trump's America.'

And when it comes to cringe, what better spokesman do the Democrats have than Fang Fang's boyfriend, Eric Swalwell? 

The representative most famous for sleeping with a CCP spy (and farting loudly on live television) thought he had a real winner with this one. 

Watch: 

We're sorry we made you watch that. Truly, we are. Feel free to facepalm. We sure did. 

We're not sure which is worse, the poor production value that makes the whole thing look like primitive AI, or the ridiculous caricatures of everyone in the video, especially the 'Republican congressman' who seems to be channeling Joe Biden by sniffing the young woman's hair. 

No matter which, the overall verdict was quickly delivered to Swalwell on X. Let's just say the reviews were ... less than glowing.

No matter how low our expectations are for them, the Democrats always fail to meet them. 

Even the alleged 'quote' by President Trump at the end is a complete fabrication. 

'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt
Doug P.
Democrats never let the facts get in the way of a good galighting narrative. 

The funniest part is that even if it WAS happening the way Swalwell and his agitprop video claim it is, we're still not sure it would be effective, given how overwhelmingly Americans support deporting people who are here illegally. 

LOL. Everyone seems to love this guy. 

But we know where you can find him. He's the same fake Republican congressman the Democrats trotted out in a previous video to try to fearmonger about 'abortion rights.' 

We knew we recognized him. We love that guy. 

HA. 

Right? Promises were made during the election campaign, after all. 

We don't think this is going the way Swalwell hoped it would go. 

LOL. Nope. It REALLY wasn't going the way he wanted it to. 

And these were just the most polite reactions we could find. Many were far worse -- and decidedly NSFW.

That's Eric Swalwell -- and the current Democrat Party -- in a nutshell. 

We hope they come out with a new video next week showing ICE and Secret Service agents beating up on poor, unsuspecting Democrat elected officials. 

Now, THAT would be based!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

