This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's America'

The left can't meme, and the left absolutely cannot create an effective video.

While the VAST majority of Americans support deporting illegal immigrant criminals, and a smaller number but still a majority support deporting ALL illegal immigrants, the Democrats are tripling and quadrupling down on the cringe with a new fearmongering video about 'Trump's America.'

Advertisement

And when it comes to cringe, what better spokesman do the Democrats have than Fang Fang's boyfriend, Eric Swalwell?

The representative most famous for sleeping with a CCP spy (and farting loudly on live television) thought he had a real winner with this one.

Watch:

We're sorry we made you watch that. Truly, we are. Feel free to facepalm. We sure did.

We're not sure which is worse, the poor production value that makes the whole thing look like primitive AI, or the ridiculous caricatures of everyone in the video, especially the 'Republican congressman' who seems to be channeling Joe Biden by sniffing the young woman's hair.

No matter which, the overall verdict was quickly delivered to Swalwell on X. Let's just say the reviews were ... less than glowing.

That’s the dumbest video ever made. You posting it seems about right. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 18, 2025

I know it's a race to the bottom for you all, but my God. — Deb von Otter 🏴‍☠️ (@livefreeordeb) June 18, 2025

No matter how low our expectations are for them, the Democrats always fail to meet them.

Even the alleged 'quote' by President Trump at the end is a complete fabrication.

You’re spreading excessive fear with a contextless quote.



On “the homegrowns are next”



“I call them homegrown criminals…I mean, the homegrowns that grew up and something went wrong and they hit people over the head with a baseball bat.“



He’s talking about American criminals. — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) June 18, 2025

Democrats never let the facts get in the way of a good galighting narrative.

Good lord y'alls propaganda sucks... — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) June 18, 2025

This is more of the same from the likes of you.



Without fearmongering and propaganda, you would be reduced to nothing.



This isn't what's happening and you know it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 18, 2025

The funniest part is that even if it WAS happening the way Swalwell and his agitprop video claim it is, we're still not sure it would be effective, given how overwhelmingly Americans support deporting people who are here illegally.

Dear God, please bless us with the republicans that democrats think we have. Amen!🙏 pic.twitter.com/PSIcWBAdNC — Hugh Retard (@HughRetard) June 18, 2025

Can someone tell me where I can vote for this guy https://t.co/w3hJgfLpmL pic.twitter.com/7NbMNLm40D — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

I wish my congressman was this based https://t.co/ciwGeuwsbk — NorMann (@EpicGarloid) June 18, 2025

LOL. Everyone seems to love this guy.

But we know where you can find him. He's the same fake Republican congressman the Democrats trotted out in a previous video to try to fearmonger about 'abortion rights.'

We knew we recognized him. We love that guy.

HA.

How else are we supposed to be supplied with the Handmaiden's we were promised in Project 2025? https://t.co/GRSoQpmMcx — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 18, 2025

Right? Promises were made during the election campaign, after all.

We don't think this is going the way Swalwell hoped it would go.

This is ALMOST as funny as the Trumpbot throwing illegals over the wall.

Great job, @RepSwalwell !

You win the drama jacka** of the day award! https://t.co/6kQlcUh9pZ — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

No wonder Fang Fang dumped your lame a**. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 18, 2025

LOL. Nope. It REALLY wasn't going the way he wanted it to.

And these were just the most polite reactions we could find. Many were far worse -- and decidedly NSFW.

This is just embarrassing. https://t.co/tRrvORjL0w — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 18, 2025

That's Eric Swalwell -- and the current Democrat Party -- in a nutshell.

We hope they come out with a new video next week showing ICE and Secret Service agents beating up on poor, unsuspecting Democrat elected officials.

Now, THAT would be based!