The Audacity of Hypocrisy: Obama Lectures on Autocracy While Ignoring His Own Reign

Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The economy always goes down the toilet when a Democrat is in charge and apparently they can't manage money within their own party apparatus either. 

That's some real bad news for Democrats.

Just months into the tenure of a new party leader, Ken Martin, the Democratic National Committee’s financial situation has grown so bleak that top officials have discussed whether they might need to borrow money this year to keep paying the bills.

Fund-raising from major donors — some of whom Mr. Martin has still not spoken with — has slowed sharply. At the same time, he has expanded the party’s financial commitments to every state, and even to far-flung territories like Guam. 

Fellow Democrats are grumbling that Mr. Martin, who quietly accepted a raise after taking the post, has been badly distracted by internal battles. So far, they say, he has been unable to help unite his party against Republicans, who control the federal government. 

In other words, it's not good. 

It's bad all over. 

Unfortunately, people don't want to keep throwing good money after bad and Democrats aren't learning any lessons. 

Maybe they should pay fewer million dollar appearance fees and pay more attention to what the working class thinks and believes. 

Possibly they should stop putting theater kids and people bullied in high school in charge? 

Literally. 

Nothing but good news for Republicans. We love to see it!

