Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership

The economy always goes down the toilet when a Democrat is in charge and apparently they can't manage money within their own party apparatus either.

NEW: inside Ken Martin’s rocky start.



Top DNC officials have discussed whether they might need to borrow money this year to keep paying the bills.



Lots more w/ @reidepstein https://t.co/u7eSFTiB0H — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

That's some real bad news for Democrats.

Just months into the tenure of a new party leader, Ken Martin, the Democratic National Committee’s financial situation has grown so bleak that top officials have discussed whether they might need to borrow money this year to keep paying the bills. Fund-raising from major donors — some of whom Mr. Martin has still not spoken with — has slowed sharply. At the same time, he has expanded the party’s financial commitments to every state, and even to far-flung territories like Guam. Fellow Democrats are grumbling that Mr. Martin, who quietly accepted a raise after taking the post, has been badly distracted by internal battles. So far, they say, he has been unable to help unite his party against Republicans, who control the federal government.

In other words, it's not good.

It's bad all over.

“Six people briefed on the party’s fund-raising, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its finances frankly, said big donors — who are an essential part of the party’s funding — had been very slow to give to the party this year” https://t.co/KZkIcL5qL8 — Marc Porter Magee 🎓 (@marcportermagee) June 18, 2025

Unfortunately, people don't want to keep throwing good money after bad and Democrats aren't learning any lessons.

😂😂😂😂 Grifter Jamie Harrison and Kamala used the DNC as a Slush fund and it’s broke, paying for all of those parties and big name celebrities. They should have paid attention to the Florida Dem Party who went broke the same way, and now the State is heavy red because of it. https://t.co/9tJVok5vWP — B.S. Champion (@JamesBa054) June 18, 2025

Maybe they should pay fewer million dollar appearance fees and pay more attention to what the working class thinks and believes.

What @daschloz and I wrote in March:



"At a time when the stakes of interparty conflict are existentially high, the Democrats’ picayune organizational dynamics retain an unmistakable student-council quality."



The DNC's crisis of student-councilness is more acute than we knew. https://t.co/Er1M7emzba — Sam Rosenfeld (@sam_rosenfeld) June 18, 2025

Possibly they should stop putting theater kids and people bullied in high school in charge?

NO WE KEN'T https://t.co/QhgmP69mLs — Peng, the Dark Souls of People (@PengAutomata) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Literally.

With the RNC on pace to outraise the DNC and Trump sitting on $600M+ cash-on-hand (and growing), the GOP looks unified and aggressive. Meanwhile, Democrats face a brutal midterm map with a party machine that's broke, seemingly divided, and barely functional. https://t.co/FIVaFbfNm0 — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) June 18, 2025

Nothing but good news for Republicans. We love to see it!