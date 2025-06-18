Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility

If there's one thing Democrats and liberals have made clear, it's that they want no deportations. Gang members, murderers, child rapists, fentanyl dealers — they'd stand in front of an ICE vehicle carrying all of those people and demand they be released.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez can read: the sign he's standing in front of reads "Metropolitan Detention Center." It's good that he waited a few days for the "Dead Cops," "F**k ICE," and "Intifada" graffiti to be cleaned off. Here's what it looked like a couple of days before his video:
Gomez thinks he's caught ICE shoveling some malarkey.
You won’t believe the latest excuse from ICE.— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) June 17, 2025
They told us: “This is a field office, not a detention facility.” But the sign says Detention Center.
They said, “No one’s being detained, they’re just being processed.”
So I asked: “Are they free to leave?” They couldn’t answer.… pic.twitter.com/qH22SGRypp
The post continues:
… If you’re not free to leave, you’re being detained. Let’s stop pretending otherwise.
Try again tomorrow. This is hilarious— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 18, 2025
It’s kind of obvious they can’t leave…— RG | DesBryon (@DeSBryon) June 18, 2025
Too bad you aren’t this passionate about American citizens— ShawnX (@patriotusa_x) June 18, 2025
Oh, they're leaving Jimmy.— Herbert Chapman (@cybermactex) June 18, 2025
Cool story bro— Uncle Peep (@peep_1017) June 18, 2025
Congress must be out of session because there are more congressmen at ICE centers than in the capitol building…..— Scott McCloud (@IronMika1313) June 18, 2025
As we reported earlier, Rep. Jerry Nadler made sure the TV cameras were there when he tried to enter a locked ICE facility in New York City and was blocked.
Sounds like they're getting their due process 👍— Josh (@_Escroll) June 18, 2025
They should have self deported.— SaneMale of Magadonia (@GTAlumFromGA) June 18, 2025
Another dumbass Democrat looking to get arrested with hopes of 15 minutes of fame.— Dora Etoile Du_Roi (@DoraDuRoi) June 18, 2025
The PR stunt of the week it seems.— Fathercptn (@ustechgod) June 18, 2025
One bleeding after another. pic.twitter.com/1ivyWVgdVq— Brody62 (@Christi57379096) June 18, 2025
Gomez. That is not your responsibility.— Roberto Gutierrez (@rjgutierr) June 18, 2025
Allow ICE to perform their job.
You need to get a job
"Don't you know who I am? I'm Rep. Jimmy Gomez. THE Rep. Jimmy Gomez."
***
