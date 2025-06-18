JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say...
VIP
Conservatives Happier Than Liberals Across All Demographics, Survey Finds
Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran
More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust...
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's Americ...
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait...
NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback
VIP
Dramacrat Actorvism: Dems Roll Out Frail-Looking Jerry Nadler for the Party’s Latest Stage...
Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs
Crazy Bluesky Leftists Throw Tantrum Over SCOTUS Saving Kids from Scalpels
'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO...
Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and...
Whoopi’s Totally Wacky Take: Equating Her Millionaire Life to Iran’s Death Penalty for...

Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 18, 2025
ImgFlip

If there's one thing Democrats and liberals have made clear, it's that they want no deportations. Gang members, murderers, child rapists, fentanyl dealers — they'd stand in front of an ICE vehicle carrying all of those people and demand they be released.

Advertisement

Rep. Jimmy Gomez can read: the sign he's standing in front of reads "Metropolitan Detention Center." It's good that he waited a few days for the "Dead Cops," "F**k ICE," and "Intifada" graffiti to be cleaned off. Here's what it looked like a couple of days before his video:

Gomez thinks he's caught ICE shoveling some malarkey.

The post continues:

… If you’re not free to leave, you’re being detained. Let’s stop pretending otherwise.

Recommended

JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
Advertisement

As we reported earlier, Rep. Jerry Nadler made sure the TV cameras were there when he tried to enter a locked ICE facility in New York City and was blocked.

"Don't you know who I am? I'm Rep. Jimmy Gomez. THE Rep. Jimmy Gomez."

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt
Doug P.
More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust Museum
Brett T.
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership
justmindy
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left justmindy
Advertisement