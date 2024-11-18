VIP
Trump Confirms Report About How He'll 'Reverse the Biden Invasion' and Secure the...
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess...
Talk About a Sore LOSER --> Former Obama Lackey Claims Trump's Win Was...
'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days...
REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTAC...
On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is...
Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks...
Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the...
JUSTICE FOR P'NUT! UFC Fighter Dedicates His Victory Speech to America's Favorite Squirrel
University of Virginia Refuses to Learn, Continues Progressive Ideological Enforcement
VIP
Democrats Still Don't Get It ... And I Am Not Planning on Helping...
They'll Be Dancing...Dancing in the Streets: Everyone is Doing The Trump-tusi

'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG and DAAAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on November 18, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

The absolute shiznit-fit not only the Left but unfortunately far too many people on the Right have thrown over Trump nominating Matt Gaetz for his Attorney General has been all too eye-opening, and not in a good way. Seems some members of Congress and the media would rather Trump go back to nominating bureaucrats who ultimately meet behind his back behind closed doors and work to sabotage his entire agenda ... 

Advertisement

Yeah, we don't blame Trump for not wanting to go through that AGAIN.

We all saw what happened during his first term.

Mollie Hemingway came to Trump's and Gaetz's defense as only she can and as usual, she's so damn good at this.

Watch:

Post continues:

... he didn't back down from the toughest fights. He is the warrior we need to set things right.

He didn't back down.

No, he did not.

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

Which is EXACTLY what Americans elected Trump, and by default his administration, to do. The fact bureaucrats are fighting this they way they are says so much about the issues we have with the swamp.

Guess the swamp isn't exactly thrilled about being drained.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And Gaetz has proven he's ok with losing friends and making enemies to get it done.

So let's get it done.

===========================================================================

Related:

DICK Move: Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel INSISTS Trump Didn't Beat Dems THAT Bad and HELLO Backfire

REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread

On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is Absolutely DELICIOUS

It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're Officially Dead

===========================================================================

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP MATT GAETZ 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social Media Platform
Grateful Calvin
REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread
Sam J.
Talk About a Sore LOSER --> Former Obama Lackey Claims Trump's Win Was NOT a Mandate and HELLOOO Backfire
Sam J.
'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days AFTER the Election
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement