'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG and DAAAMN (Watch)

The absolute shiznit-fit not only the Left but unfortunately far too many people on the Right have thrown over Trump nominating Matt Gaetz for his Attorney General has been all too eye-opening, and not in a good way. Seems some members of Congress and the media would rather Trump go back to nominating bureaucrats who ultimately meet behind his back behind closed doors and work to sabotage his entire agenda ...

Yeah, we don't blame Trump for not wanting to go through that AGAIN.

We all saw what happened during his first term.

Mollie Hemingway came to Trump's and Gaetz's defense as only she can and as usual, she's so damn good at this.

Watch:

Mollie Hemingway delivers an absolutely masterful defense of Matt Gaetz as AG. For eight years, we haven't had a Department of Justice, we've had a Department of Injustice, and too few of our leaders in DC had the spine to fight back. Gaetz has enemies in DC precisely because he… pic.twitter.com/Ak6Iuvob37 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 17, 2024

Post continues:

... he didn't back down from the toughest fights. He is the warrior we need to set things right.

He didn't back down.

No, he did not.

Why are they worried if they have nothing to hide?



Why is Swalwell so nervous? pic.twitter.com/rA8Y56y1eL — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 17, 2024

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

She nails it!! They’ll fight to the bitter end because they know they’ll get now favors from Matt!!



He WILL clean house!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 17, 2024

Which is EXACTLY what Americans elected Trump, and by default his administration, to do. The fact bureaucrats are fighting this they way they are says so much about the issues we have with the swamp.

Guess the swamp isn't exactly thrilled about being drained.

She’s is absolutely correct! It’s time to clean house in every 3 letter agency, starting with the DOJ 🇺🇸 — Just Tony (@rover7_tony) November 17, 2024

And Gaetz has proven he's ok with losing friends and making enemies to get it done.

So let's get it done.

