VIP
Canada Hides Fascism Behind Its Trump Derangement Syndrome
Newsom’s Podcast Ploy: Flattering Charlie Kirk to Fake Normalcy While His Kid Sees...
Professor Implies DOGE Rooting Out Government Waste Is Racist
Time for a Palate Cleanse! Watch How Adorable Donkey Asks for Hugs From...
Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If...
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to...
VIP
Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trainwreck: Pretzel-Shuffling Duchess Out-Fakes Her Own Sob Story
Time to Shop at Target Again? Woke Bishop Calls for Boycott of Retailer...
Brian Tyler Cohen Cites Rolling Stone to Dump on Inspirational Story of DJ...
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type...
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Megyn Kelly Wonders If ABC News Jobs Would've Been Spared Had George Stephanopoulos...
President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to...

Cowardly Journalist Who Never Left the Desk Mocks Marine Who Did: A Tale of Keyboards vs. Courage

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:10 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It's always the dudes who never served for a minute who try and mock the service of those who did serve.

Of course, it's a journalist shooting off his stupid mouth. That's all the Leftist Corporate Media is good for

Advertisement

1973: Born in St Pancras, LondonApprox 1995: Graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA (Hons) in English Literature1996: Began as a diary reporter at The Daily Telegraph (Peterborough column)1997: Joined the Daily Mirror graduate trainee scheme, later covering national news2004: Hired by The Sun as defence editor, reporting on conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq2009: Promoted to political editor at The Sun2020: Left The Sun to become chief political commentator and presenter at Times Radio2021: Briefly wrote a weekly political column for the Evening StandardApprox 2022: Joined talkTV as presenter of its prime-time news show (later retitled First Edition) So before you condescend to someone who actually served, perhaps you should reflect on the privileged path that placed you behind a desk instead of on the battlefield. Respectfully: sit down

Basically, the dude is a full on nepo baby.

It's always great for the good guys, though.

Watch him try to walk it back now.

Oh, talk to him!

That answer is a big, fat ZERO!

The brave serve. Those who are not so brave, run their mouths on Twitter.

Tags: JOURNALISM SNARK UK VICE PRESIDENT J.D. VANCE CORPORATE MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newsom’s Podcast Ploy: Flattering Charlie Kirk to Fake Normalcy While His Kid Sees Through the Sham
justmindy
Time for a Palate Cleanse! Watch How Adorable Donkey Asks for Hugs From His Human
Amy Curtis
Professor Implies DOGE Rooting Out Government Waste Is Racist
Brett T.
Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If You Come After 'Her' Kids
Brett T.
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Newsom’s Podcast Ploy: Flattering Charlie Kirk to Fake Normalcy While His Kid Sees Through the Sham justmindy
Advertisement