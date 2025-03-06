Cowardly Journalist Who Never Left the Desk Mocks Marine Who Did: A Tale of Keyboards vs. Courage

It's always the dudes who never served for a minute who try and mock the service of those who did serve.

Of course, it's a journalist shooting off his stupid mouth. That's all the Leftist Corporate Media is good for

Advertisement

1973: Born in St Pancras, LondonApprox 1995: Graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA (Hons) in English Literature1996: Began as a diary reporter at The Daily Telegraph (Peterborough column)1997: Joined the Daily Mirror graduate trainee scheme, later covering national news2004: Hired by The Sun as defence editor, reporting on conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq2009: Promoted to political editor at The Sun2020: Left The Sun to become chief political commentator and presenter at Times Radio2021: Briefly wrote a weekly political column for the Evening StandardApprox 2022: Joined talkTV as presenter of its prime-time news show (later retitled First Edition) So before you condescend to someone who actually served, perhaps you should reflect on the privileged path that placed you behind a desk instead of on the battlefield. Respectfully: sit down

Basically, the dude is a full on nepo baby.

It's always great for the good guys, though.

Watch him try to walk it back now.

Oh, talk to him!

That answer is a big, fat ZERO!

The brave serve. Those who are not so brave, run their mouths on Twitter.