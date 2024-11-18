REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread

Silicon Valley legend, Peter Thiel, believes Trump winning not even two weeks ago was not just another election.

It was a revolution.

We'll let him explain why because he's far better at it.

10 days after Trump's historic landslide:



Peter Thiel sat down with @bariweiss for his first post-election interview.



The Silicon Valley legend revealed what really happened behind the scenes.



And why 2024 wasn't just an election - it was a revolution:🧵 pic.twitter.com/UI9TcpzZvk — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

So this was an interview between Bari Weiss and Thiel.

Great stuff.

"This wasn't just another election. The machine threw everything at Trump:"



• Criminal charges

• Ballot challenges

• 3x more spending



"And it finally broke." pic.twitter.com/u1C7sVPNDy — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

Key words there, 'And it finally broke.'

Bingo.

It had to break eventually though, yes?

The signs were there, but most missed them:



• Polls showing a blowout

• Silicon Valley leaders switching sides

• A preference cascade building

• The Democratic machine losing grip



But the real story was deeper: — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

The Democratic Machine has long been just that, a MACHINE. Ever since 2008, it has felt like an uphill battle in this country for a Republican to win any major races, and that Trump has done it twice (some believe even three times, ahem) is pretty amazing..

Keep going.

"This wasn't just about Kamala vs Trump."



"This was about the total collapse of liberalism."



Thiel explains that by 2024, the left had lost something crucial:



The ability to think as individuals. — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

LOVE THIS.

The Left is incapable of thinking as individuals. They have become the worst sort of 'Borg'.

His metaphor for what happened:



"The left became like Imperial Stormtroopers—identical, programmed, no individual thought."



"We became the ragtag Rebel Alliance - diverse, messy, but real." pic.twitter.com/KUh5hEVM50 — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

He chose Star Wars.

We chose Star Trek.

Ultimately both work but we kinda sorta totally love the idea of being the Rebel Alliance.

The biggest shift?



Silicon Valley finally broke ranks.



"Behind closed doors, every major founder and CEO knew the woke experiment had failed."



"But they needed someone to go first." pic.twitter.com/uZtFaV4WgV — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

Thank God for Elon Musk.

Amen.

Enter @elonmusk:



"What Elon did was incredibly dangerous, incredibly courageous."



"He gave cover to everyone else."



The preference cascade that followed changed everything. pic.twitter.com/AfEjNlGstM — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

Musk stood in front of everyone and said, 'Come get some.'

Yup.

But Thiel warns:



The real challenges are just beginning.



• Blue state bankruptcies loom

• Student debt crisis exploding

• Border chaos intensifying

• Foreign threats multiplying



"The problems are harder than 8 years ago." — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

And luckily, Trump is up for the challenge, as is his administration.

His most chilling warning?



"The world is sleepwalking to Armageddon."



Trump is better equipped to handle it than Harris.



"But is he good enough to stop it? I hope so. Not 100% sure." pic.twitter.com/7Q0NiVjIm8 — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

Ok, yikes.

The most profound shift?



"The 20th century is finally over."



The old institutions - universities, media, banks - aren't just failing.



They're beyond repair. — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

Beyond repair.

Interesting.

The next 4 years won't be easy:



• No more bailouts for failed blue states

• Real border enforcement needed

• Tough trade rebalancing coming

• Major institutional reforms required



"Trump doesn't need to do anything heroic. Just stop the bleeding." — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

This this this!

His message for 2024-2028:



"You can't go back. You can't uninvent the internet."



"We have to find a way through."



The old system is dying. The only question is what replaces it. — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024

Profound.

And if anyone can figure it out, it's Trump

