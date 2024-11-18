REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread

DICK Move: Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel INSISTS Trump Didn't Beat Dems THAT...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Silicon Valley legend, Peter Thiel, believes Trump winning not even two weeks ago was not just another election.

It was a revolution.

We'll let him explain why because he's far better at it.

So this was an interview between Bari Weiss and Thiel.

Great stuff.

Key words there, 'And it finally broke.'

Bingo. 

It had to break eventually though, yes?

The Democratic Machine has long been just that, a MACHINE. Ever since 2008, it has felt like an uphill battle in this country for a Republican to win any major races, and that Trump has done it twice (some believe even three times, ahem) is pretty amazing..

Keep going.

LOVE THIS.

The Left is incapable of thinking as individuals. They have become the worst sort of 'Borg'.

He chose Star Wars.

We chose Star Trek.

Ultimately both work but we kinda sorta totally love the idea of being the Rebel Alliance.

Thank God for Elon Musk.

Amen.

Musk stood in front of everyone and said, 'Come get some.'

Yup.

And luckily, Trump is up for the challenge, as is his administration.

Ok, yikes.

Beyond repair.

Interesting.

This this this!

The old system is dying. The only question is what replaces it.

Profound.

And if anyone can figure it out, it's Trump

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION PETER THIEL

