REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread

Silicon Valley legend, Peter Thiel, believes Trump winning not even two weeks ago was not just another election.
It was a revolution.
We'll let him explain why because he's far better at it.
10 days after Trump's historic landslide:— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
Peter Thiel sat down with @bariweiss for his first post-election interview.
The Silicon Valley legend revealed what really happened behind the scenes.
And why 2024 wasn't just an election - it was a revolution:🧵 pic.twitter.com/UI9TcpzZvk
So this was an interview between Bari Weiss and Thiel.
Great stuff.
"This wasn't just another election. The machine threw everything at Trump:"— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
• Criminal charges
• Ballot challenges
• 3x more spending
"And it finally broke." pic.twitter.com/u1C7sVPNDy
Key words there, 'And it finally broke.'
Bingo.
It had to break eventually though, yes?
The signs were there, but most missed them:— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
• Polls showing a blowout
• Silicon Valley leaders switching sides
• A preference cascade building
• The Democratic machine losing grip
But the real story was deeper:
The Democratic Machine has long been just that, a MACHINE. Ever since 2008, it has felt like an uphill battle in this country for a Republican to win any major races, and that Trump has done it twice (some believe even three times, ahem) is pretty amazing..
Recommended
Keep going.
"This wasn't just about Kamala vs Trump."— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
"This was about the total collapse of liberalism."
Thiel explains that by 2024, the left had lost something crucial:
The ability to think as individuals.
LOVE THIS.
The Left is incapable of thinking as individuals. They have become the worst sort of 'Borg'.
His metaphor for what happened:— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
"The left became like Imperial Stormtroopers—identical, programmed, no individual thought."
"We became the ragtag Rebel Alliance - diverse, messy, but real." pic.twitter.com/KUh5hEVM50
He chose Star Wars.
We chose Star Trek.
Ultimately both work but we kinda sorta totally love the idea of being the Rebel Alliance.
The biggest shift?— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
Silicon Valley finally broke ranks.
"Behind closed doors, every major founder and CEO knew the woke experiment had failed."
"But they needed someone to go first." pic.twitter.com/uZtFaV4WgV
Thank God for Elon Musk.
Amen.
Enter @elonmusk:— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
"What Elon did was incredibly dangerous, incredibly courageous."
"He gave cover to everyone else."
The preference cascade that followed changed everything. pic.twitter.com/AfEjNlGstM
Musk stood in front of everyone and said, 'Come get some.'
Yup.
But Thiel warns:— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
The real challenges are just beginning.
• Blue state bankruptcies loom
• Student debt crisis exploding
• Border chaos intensifying
• Foreign threats multiplying
"The problems are harder than 8 years ago."
And luckily, Trump is up for the challenge, as is his administration.
His most chilling warning?— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
"The world is sleepwalking to Armageddon."
Trump is better equipped to handle it than Harris.
"But is he good enough to stop it? I hope so. Not 100% sure." pic.twitter.com/7Q0NiVjIm8
Ok, yikes.
The most profound shift?— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
"The 20th century is finally over."
The old institutions - universities, media, banks - aren't just failing.
They're beyond repair.
Beyond repair.
Interesting.
The next 4 years won't be easy:— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
• No more bailouts for failed blue states
• Real border enforcement needed
• Tough trade rebalancing coming
• Major institutional reforms required
"Trump doesn't need to do anything heroic. Just stop the bleeding."
This this this!
His message for 2024-2028:— Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 17, 2024
"You can't go back. You can't uninvent the internet."
"We have to find a way through."
The old system is dying. The only question is what replaces it.
Profound.
And if anyone can figure it out, it's Trump
