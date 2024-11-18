On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is Absolutely DELICIOUS

'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on November 18, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

It wasn't long ago when the hosts of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, were openly calling Trump everything nasty and horrible under the sun. A threat, a dictator wannabe, a fascist ... you know, LITERALLY HITLER. So it's fascinating that after it was all said and done, they both were willing to crawl on their hands and knees to Mar-a-Lago in an attempt to open up the lines of communication.

For the first time in seven years.

Gosh, whatever could have changed? Could it be that Trump winning with a MANDATE was a wakeup call for them and their show and they decided that maybe they did want to continue to have their show? Hrm.

That being said, Trump is a far better person than this editor as we would have told them both to pound sand.

Just sayin'.

Despite their disagreements on many things.

Right.

Whatever makes them feel better for bending the knee and completely surrendering to the man who beat them.

There is a lot of that going around.

We love seeing it.

Same bro, same.

The absolute HORROR.

Ain't it though?

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

