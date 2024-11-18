On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is Absolutely DELICIOUS

It wasn't long ago when the hosts of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, were openly calling Trump everything nasty and horrible under the sun. A threat, a dictator wannabe, a fascist ... you know, LITERALLY HITLER. So it's fascinating that after it was all said and done, they both were willing to crawl on their hands and knees to Mar-a-Lago in an attempt to open up the lines of communication.

Advertisement

For the first time in seven years.

Gosh, whatever could have changed? Could it be that Trump winning with a MANDATE was a wakeup call for them and their show and they decided that maybe they did want to continue to have their show? Hrm.

That being said, Trump is a far better person than this editor as we would have told them both to pound sand.

Just sayin'.

BREAKING: The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe say they met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Friday for the first time in 7 years and agreed to reopen lines of communication despite disagreements on many issues.



pic.twitter.com/Q9ndLTL1uv — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 18, 2024

Despite their disagreements on many things.

Right.

Whatever makes them feel better for bending the knee and completely surrendering to the man who beat them.

Hahahahaha—- @Morning_Joe is afraid of what’s coming.



I love to see it. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) November 18, 2024

There is a lot of that going around.

We love seeing it.

Supplicants looking for forgiveness — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) November 18, 2024

Trump is a better man than me. I would let them become completely irrelevant! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) November 18, 2024

Same bro, same.

Joe and Mika met with Literally Hitler. — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) November 18, 2024

The absolute HORROR.

pic.twitter.com/pQ3WGLCR9h — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) November 18, 2024

Ain't it though?

===========================================================================

Related:

It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're Officially Dead

Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfreude on STEROIDS

'Blood on THEIR HANDS': Tom Homan Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrats Over Laken Riley and DAMN (Watch)

'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative and OH HELL YEAH

===========================================================================