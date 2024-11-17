'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative and OH HELL YEAH

There's something new in the air across this country after Trump's MANDATE of a win not even two weeks ago. Optimism, happiness, love of country, and no more allowing the woke far-Left to control the dialogue and punish Americans for wrong-speak and wrong-think.

It's a beautiful thing.

And speaking of beautiful things, this from former MLB star Jonathan Lucroy is the bomb-diggity.

Take a look:

I’ve gotten some hate mail for stating my opinion.



God forbid a pro athlete stand up for what they believe. That’s part of the problem. Some people are too sensitive, emotional, and weak to hear the opinion of people that reached the athletic pinnacle of the craft, or any other… — Jonathan Lucroy (@JLucroy20) November 16, 2024

His awesome, rad, totally kick-butt post continues:

... or any other top level. See @elonmusk and how much hate from the other side he’s getting. I am not politically correct. When I say that 90+% of American-born MLB players are conservative, you can take that to the bank. We just don’t speak up as much because we are told to be neutral. I will not remain neutral anymore. I’m stubborn and hardheaded. I also know what it took for me to play 10 years in MLB, as well as witnessing the character attributes of greatness as defined by the best players I ever worked with. I don’t care what you think or say. I care about my children, family, God, and country. Deal with it.

What he said.

Free speech is BACK!!! America is WINNING!!! — Ms Duke (@HeinzenB) November 16, 2024

Amen.

I liked you as a player, and like you more now that you’re honest and real. — Independent *Conservative* Thinking Educator (@UnWokeTchr) November 16, 2024

Almost as if being real is more important than being politically correct.

Huh, who knew?

Oh, that's right, CONSERVATIVES and the Right knew.

👏🏼 bravo, brother! — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) November 16, 2024

Bravo indeed, brother.

