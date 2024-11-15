'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About Associating with the Right

It's rare that anything or anyone truly surprises us here at Twitchy anymore. We've been covering politics for so long that even when the Democrats booted Joe Biden off the ticket for being too old and replaced him with a vapid cow nobody ever voted for we had a moment of, 'wow, that was dumb,' but it didn't really surprise us. To be fair, Trump running the table ... ok, that surprised us. We're so used to Democrats winning the popular vote we were prepared to write lots and lots of stories about how the popular vote doesn't matter.

Advertisement

But then Trump won that too so, SURPRISE!

Another person who has surprised us is Justine Bateman. We've written about her brother before and we may have covered her a long time ago BUT the outspoken way she's come out to push 'Make America Fun Again' has been something else. True story, we've loved writing about her in this regard, and when people tried to 'warn' her about associating with use evil people on the Right, she went off.

Yeah, this surprised us. A little.

To those "taking issue" with the things I've been saying lately:

1. There is nothing at all controversial with what I'm saying. I am expressing relief at a lifting of a spiritual heaviness that has been on our society for the past 4 years or more. I am looking forward to what… — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 15, 2024

Her post continues:

I am looking forward to what follows. 2. If you are not familiar with my film and literary work, and are "confused" by (or verbally violent about) what I am saying, I invite you to watch my film VIOLET and read my books "FAME" and "FACE." VIOLET is a map to get from a fear-filled life to an instinct-filled life. "FAME" is about the life-cycle of Fame and how we put it on a pedestal and democratized the seeking of it. "FACE" is about women's faces getting older and why that makes people angry. All to say, this is the kind of information I deliver. I endeavor to free people from the fears that keep them from fully being themselves. The more people are themselves, the happier they'll be, and the more we all benefit. 3. I have never cared if I am talking to a "left-leaning" or a "right-leaning" media outlet when it's time for me to deliver something publicly. What I have to say is for ALL people, and not for just one set of people or another. What I am delivering is for everyone who needs to hear it, and that group is not divided along "party lines." 4. For those of you who have reached out to tell me to "beware of the group with whom you are associating," I say, "F**k off." I have something to do here. If you don't like it, move the f**k on.

We love her, so many.

Oh, she's probably talking about how people responded to her going on Fox News with Jesse Waters.

Check it out:

Justine Bateman on America’s Big Awakening. pic.twitter.com/9cpWNVknmT — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 15, 2024

She's amazing.

Period. The end.

===========================================================================

Related:

AOC Explaining What Trump Supporters Think to Joy Reid is LITERALLY the Dumb Leading the Dumber (Watch)



ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL

Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He Sue Her and MSNBC (Watch)

YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching His Pearls (Watch)

FAFO! --> CT Teacher Bawls on the Air After Being FIRED for Threatening Lives of Trump Supporters (Watch)

===========================================================================