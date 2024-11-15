Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He Sue Her and MSNBC (Watch)

We suppose the Leftist media got used to saying whatever it wanted about innocent people on the Right whether it was true or not. Decades of calling conservatives 'racist' for daring to disagree with President Obama really opened the door for the Left to libel and slander people without any sort of consequence.

This is probably why Chris Hayes' guest figured she could openly libel Pete Hegseth as a white supremacist because they've been getting away with it forever, especially when it comes to Trump, his administration, his party, and his supporters.

How TF is he a known white supremacist? Oh, earlier today CBS tried to float a story about him being a sexual predator as well because again, they've never had to suffer any sort of consequences for their actions.

That really should stop, now. There should consequences and Hegseth should lead the way with this woman and MSNBC.

There should be civil repercussions for publicly defaming someone like this — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 15, 2024

Ding ding ding.

This is beyond a statement of opinion. This is a false statement of alleged fact and is therefore actionable defamation



I hope @PeteHegseth sues her and @MSNBC into oblivion — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 15, 2024

See?

Tell me you didn't learn anything from the election without telling me you didn't lear anything from the election. NOBODY cares about race grifting anymore. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 15, 2024

They never learn.

Can't imagine why Comcast is selling the network. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 15, 2024

Right? It's a mystery.

