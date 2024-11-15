Democrats Form SHADOW GOVERNMENT to Stop Trump!
VIP
AOC Explaining What Trump Supporters Think to Joy Reid is LITERALLY the Dumb...
ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees...
Here Are Reminders About What People Calling RFK Jr. a Conspiracy Theorist Considered...
How Donald Trump Destroyed 'The View,' CNN, and MSNBC
YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching...
Lying liar Whoopi Tries to Slander a Hometown Bakery, but Her Story Is...
FAFO! --> CT Teacher Bawls on the Air After Being FIRED for Threatening...
CNN: Plenty of Crying and Hugging in Justice Dept. Hallways After Trump's Gaetz...
Chip Roy OWNS Elizabeth Warren for Shrieking About RFK Jr. with ACTUAL Gov...
SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her...
VIP
The MSM/White House Press Secretary Revolving Door Wasn't a Journalistic Ethics Problem Un...
Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings...
Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Governmen...

Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He Sue Her and MSNBC (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on November 15, 2024
Various

We suppose the Leftist media got used to saying whatever it wanted about innocent people on the Right whether it was true or not. Decades of calling conservatives 'racist' for daring to disagree with President Obama really opened the door for the Left to libel and slander people without any sort of consequence.

Advertisement

This is probably why Chris Hayes' guest figured she could openly libel Pete Hegseth as a white supremacist because they've been getting away with it forever, especially when it comes to Trump, his administration, his party, and his supporters.

Watch:

How TF is he a known white supremacist? Oh, earlier today CBS tried to float a story about him being a sexual predator as well because again, they've never had to suffer any sort of consequences for their actions.

That really should stop, now. There should consequences and Hegseth should lead the way with this woman and MSNBC.

Ding ding ding.

See?

Recommended

ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

They never learn.

Right? It's a mystery.

===========================================================================

Related:

YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching His Pearls (Watch)

FAFO! --> CT Teacher Bawls on the Air After Being FIRED for Threatening Lives of Trump Supporters (Watch)

Chip Roy OWNS Elizabeth Warren for Shrieking About RFK Jr. with ACTUAL Gov Propaganda and It's PERFECTION

SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her APART in Brutal Post

Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings About Trump's Economy

===========================================================================

Tags: CHRIS HAYES TRUMP WHITE SUPREMACIST 2024 ELECTION PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL
Sam J.
Here Are Reminders About What People Calling RFK Jr. a Conspiracy Theorist Considered Pro-Science
Doug P.
YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching His Pearls (Watch)
Sam J.
SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her APART in Brutal Post
Sam J.
Chip Roy OWNS Elizabeth Warren for Shrieking About RFK Jr. with ACTUAL Gov Propaganda and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.
FAFO! --> CT Teacher Bawls on the Air After Being FIRED for Threatening Lives of Trump Supporters (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL Sam J.
Advertisement