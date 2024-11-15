VIP
The MSM/White House Press Secretary Revolving Door Wasn't a Journalistic Ethics Problem Un...
Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings...
Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Governmen...
Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and...
Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for...
Lisa Boothe Drops Truth About What Actress Eva Longoria REALLY Fled (Spoiler: NOT...
Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and...
Drunk Nancy Then and Now: Side-By-Side Video Show's Pelosi's Gaslighting the Democrat 'Pri...
OH, SHUT UP: Joe Walsh Goes to BBC to Encourage America's Allies to...
Scientific American Editor in Chief, Laura Helmuth Resigns - Science Saved
VIP
Here Are a Couple of Really Unfortunate Anti-Trump Tattoos
CNN Digs Up Bill Kristol’s Endorsement Video for Pete Hegseth
NBC News: FDA Employees Threaten to Quit If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is...
Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’

SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her APART in Brutal Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris spent a LOT of money paying for those famous endorsements from people like Beyoncé, Lizzo, Cardi B, and even Oprah. Of course, Oprah came out and denied it but the receipts were right in front of her face. Kamala paid Harpo Productions (aka Oprah's Company) $500k TWICE, and gosh, our math tells us that's a cool million.

Advertisement

So once Oprah realized we had the goods, she tried to explain it away as if it were a normal thing.

No really.

Megyn Kelly was less than impressed with the excuses and nonsense Oprah tried to pull:

Shady.

Grossly unethical.

Shocking.

Those words all seem to fit perfectly with Kamala's campaign overall. 

From The Daily Mail:

Before the election, Winfrey's Harpo Productions helped stage a star-studded town hall event for the vice president in Michigan as the billionaire entertainment mogul enthusiastically endorsed Harris to be the next president of the United States. 

The Harris campaign footed the bill for organizing the town hall and made a $1 million payment to Winfrey's production company, Harpo Productions.

When first publicly confronted by TMZ with the news on Monday, Winfrey appeared to give a denial. 

'Not true' she said, when a cameraman asked her about the payment. 'I was paid nothing. Ever.'

But Winfrey is now scrambling to clarify her remarks in an Instagram post on The Shade Room show account. 

'Winfrey clarified that she personally did not get 'one dime' from the campaign. 

'I did not take any personal fee,' she said. 'However the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story.'

Recommended

Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings About Trump's Economy
Sam J.
Advertisement

Her company made money but she didn't receive one dime.

K. If she says so.

Because Kamala needed a set! Interviews are HARD, even with a friendly like Oprah!

Or something.

Yeah, we don't buy it either.

Not even a little bit.

===========================================================================

Related:

Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings About Trump's Economy

Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Government (Watch)

Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and MISSES with Pathetic Hit-Piece

Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for Begging Biden to Pre-Pardon KAMALA

JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MEGYN KELLY OPRAH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings About Trump's Economy
Sam J.
Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Government (Watch)
Sam J.
Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and MISSES with Pathetic Hit-Piece
Sam J.
Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for Begging Biden to Pre-Pardon KAMALA
Sam J.
Lisa Boothe Drops Truth About What Actress Eva Longoria REALLY Fled (Spoiler: NOT a Trump Dystopia)
Doug P.
Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and There Was Much Rejoicing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings About Trump's Economy Sam J.
Advertisement