SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her APART in Brutal Post

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris spent a LOT of money paying for those famous endorsements from people like Beyoncé, Lizzo, Cardi B, and even Oprah. Of course, Oprah came out and denied it but the receipts were right in front of her face. Kamala paid Harpo Productions (aka Oprah's Company) $500k TWICE, and gosh, our math tells us that's a cool million.

So once Oprah realized we had the goods, she tried to explain it away as if it were a normal thing.

No really.

Megyn Kelly was less than impressed with the excuses and nonsense Oprah tried to pull:

This is highly irregular. The subject of the interview does not pay for the set/production costs (the interviewer does) & even more shocking when said costs are $1Mil. Esp shady when it’s a presidential candidate.

This is grossly unethical. https://t.co/NM6hLox7J8 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 15, 2024

Shady.

Grossly unethical.

Shocking.

Those words all seem to fit perfectly with Kamala's campaign overall.

From The Daily Mail:

Before the election, Winfrey's Harpo Productions helped stage a star-studded town hall event for the vice president in Michigan as the billionaire entertainment mogul enthusiastically endorsed Harris to be the next president of the United States. The Harris campaign footed the bill for organizing the town hall and made a $1 million payment to Winfrey's production company, Harpo Productions. When first publicly confronted by TMZ with the news on Monday, Winfrey appeared to give a denial. 'Not true' she said, when a cameraman asked her about the payment. 'I was paid nothing. Ever.' But Winfrey is now scrambling to clarify her remarks in an Instagram post on The Shade Room show account. 'Winfrey clarified that she personally did not get 'one dime' from the campaign. 'I did not take any personal fee,' she said. 'However the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story.'

Her company made money but she didn't receive one dime.

K. If she says so.

Why should there be a set in the first place? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 15, 2024

Because Kamala needed a set! Interviews are HARD, even with a friendly like Oprah!

Or something.

You can’t tell me Oprah did not get ANY money for this - directly or indirectly - a slush fund for her syncopants — Steve (@sbcmod) November 15, 2024

Yeah, we don't buy it either.

Not even a little bit.

