SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her...
VIP
The MSM/White House Press Secretary Revolving Door Wasn't a Journalistic Ethics Problem Un...
Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Governmen...
Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and...
Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for...
Lisa Boothe Drops Truth About What Actress Eva Longoria REALLY Fled (Spoiler: NOT...
Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and...
Drunk Nancy Then and Now: Side-By-Side Video Show's Pelosi's Gaslighting the Democrat 'Pri...
OH, SHUT UP: Joe Walsh Goes to BBC to Encourage America's Allies to...
Scientific American Editor in Chief, Laura Helmuth Resigns - Science Saved
VIP
Here Are a Couple of Really Unfortunate Anti-Trump Tattoos
CNN Digs Up Bill Kristol’s Endorsement Video for Pete Hegseth
NBC News: FDA Employees Threaten to Quit If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is...
Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’

Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings About Trump's Economy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on November 15, 2024
Meme

We're starting to think CNN is pushing for Scott Jennings to get Trump's press secretary position so he'll stop making their analysts and panels look like mouth-breathing, uninformed, angry donkeys. Oh sure, that would mean they'll lose their audience but at least their 'talent' won't end up crying on the air every other day.

Advertisement

Man, Jennings is RELENTLESS, and we adore him for it.

And no matter what they throw at him, no matter how emotional they get, he always wins the debate.

Case in point, Geoff Duncan (a so-called Republican who endorsed and voted for Kamala Harris) thought pushing Jennings to explain Trump's plan to lower inflation in less than 10 seconds was a gotcha.

Duncan was WRONG.

Watch:

His post continues:

... get the immigration system under control, stop spending out of control out of the federal budget. Also, unleash American energy to drive down energy prices.”

GOEFF DUNCAN: “Not increase the economy, but lower inflation. Intellectually honest answers. Don’t spend $8 trillion you don’t have.”

SCOTT JENNINGS: “I know you got your stump you love to polish. It’s over. The campaign was like weeks ago.”

Nice try, Geoff. @ScottJenningsKy destroyed you. 

For the record, Geoff Duncan claims to be a Republican, but he endorsed Kamala Harris for president. That should tell you everything you need to know about him.

See?

Recommended

SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her APART in Brutal Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ok, but if he bites a guy's ear off we're done ... just putting that out there. We'll still think he's awesome but can't watch that, nope.

Heh.

For now.

We shall see what happens with Trump.

===========================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Government (Watch)

Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and MISSES with Pathetic Hit-Piece

Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for Begging Biden to Pre-Pardon KAMALA

Yes. I'm Embarrassed That YOU'RE an American, Frothy-Mouthed Leftist. Does That COUNT?

JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH

===========================================================================

Tags: CNN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her APART in Brutal Post
Sam J.
Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Government (Watch)
Sam J.
Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and MISSES with Pathetic Hit-Piece
Sam J.
Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for Begging Biden to Pre-Pardon KAMALA
Sam J.
Lisa Boothe Drops Truth About What Actress Eva Longoria REALLY Fled (Spoiler: NOT a Trump Dystopia)
Doug P.
Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and There Was Much Rejoicing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her APART in Brutal Post Sam J.
Advertisement