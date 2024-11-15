Clean Up, Aisle CNN! WATCH Hack COMPLETELY Lose His Cool Debating Scott Jennings About Trump's Economy

We're starting to think CNN is pushing for Scott Jennings to get Trump's press secretary position so he'll stop making their analysts and panels look like mouth-breathing, uninformed, angry donkeys. Oh sure, that would mean they'll lose their audience but at least their 'talent' won't end up crying on the air every other day.

Man, Jennings is RELENTLESS, and we adore him for it.

And no matter what they throw at him, no matter how emotional they get, he always wins the debate.

Case in point, Geoff Duncan (a so-called Republican who endorsed and voted for Kamala Harris) thought pushing Jennings to explain Trump's plan to lower inflation in less than 10 seconds was a gotcha.

Duncan was WRONG.

Watch:

CNN Hack Loses His Cool When He Picks a Fight With Scott Jennings



GEOFF DUNCAN: “Scott, can you tell me what his [Trump's] economic plan is to lower inflation in less than 10 seconds?”



SCOTT JENNINGS: “Yeah. Extend the tax cuts, fight for American workers, get the immigration… pic.twitter.com/45Kx0wQ0aq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 15, 2024

His post continues:

... get the immigration system under control, stop spending out of control out of the federal budget. Also, unleash American energy to drive down energy prices.” GOEFF DUNCAN: “Not increase the economy, but lower inflation. Intellectually honest answers. Don’t spend $8 trillion you don’t have.” SCOTT JENNINGS: “I know you got your stump you love to polish. It’s over. The campaign was like weeks ago.” Nice try, Geoff. @ScottJenningsKy destroyed you. For the record, Geoff Duncan claims to be a Republican, but he endorsed Kamala Harris for president. That should tell you everything you need to know about him.

See?

Scott is like Mike Tyson in his prime against amateurs! — James R. (@JVR926) November 15, 2024

Ok, but if he bites a guy's ear off we're done ... just putting that out there. We'll still think he's awesome but can't watch that, nope.

Heh.

Jennings is single-handedly giving viewers a reason to watch the ratings-challenged network again. — Overton (@overton_news) November 15, 2024

For now.

We shall see what happens with Trump.

