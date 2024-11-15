Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Government (Watch)

Full disclosure, when this editor first saw this video she thought it had to be AI. No WAY even the Democrats would be ballsy enough to openly talk about forming a shadow government to disrupt and sabotage the incoming President of the United States that the MAJORITY of Americans voted for.

Advertisement

No way they'd openly go against Americans, right?

Wrong.

They still haven't figured out why they lost and will keep losing, regardless of their efforts to form their own sneaky, corrupt government.

Watch:

Democrats could form a “shadow cabinet” to oppose Trump’s agenda. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/4ZVGROdSEB — cerwinlive (@cerwinliveIG) November 15, 2024

Can you IMAGINE if a Republican had stood up there after Biden won and said these things? OMG, it would have been COUP this, TRAITOR that, TREASON this, and INSURRECTION that.

But we suppose it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Democrats aren’t even hiding the fact that they plan to actively undermine the Trump administration with their own “shadow government” with Adam Schiff as “shadow attorney general” among others



These people are toddlers throwing a tantrum because they didn’t get their way https://t.co/ArlYSPxtq2 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 15, 2024

Adam Schiff as their shadow AG.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We definitely need Matt Gaetz, you guys. Just putting that out there.

*looks up Constitution*



I don’t see anything about a shadow cabinet in here. https://t.co/jCfu7uNRE7 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 15, 2024

Same bro, same.

They are not even hiding what they want to do. https://t.co/3TybjdQ6ey — Beth Sokul (@emsokul) November 15, 2024

Sounds like a coup or an "insurrection" https://t.co/Uc6ydazM7c — Classified (OG) ™️ - (@classiflied77) November 15, 2024

Right?

In fact, they are even saying it out loud:https://t.co/Ett9RVOQ7n — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 15, 2024

They are indeed.

Scary stuff.

===========================================================================

Related:

Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and MISSES with Pathetic Hit-Piece

Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for Begging Biden to Pre-Pardon KAMALA

Yes. I'm Embarrassed That YOU'RE an American, Frothy-Mouthed Leftist. Does That COUNT?



JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH

WHOA! Can It Be?! What is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS

===========================================================================