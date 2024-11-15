Adam Schiff ... REALLY?! Deep State Democrats Openly Organizing Their Own Shadow Government (Watch)

SHADY AF! Megyn Kelly Takes Oprah's Explanation About the Million Kamala Paid Her...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Full disclosure, when this editor first saw this video she thought it had to be AI. No WAY even the Democrats would be ballsy enough to openly talk about forming a shadow government to disrupt and sabotage the incoming President of the United States that the MAJORITY of Americans voted for.

No way they'd openly go against Americans, right?

Wrong.

They still haven't figured out why they lost and will keep losing, regardless of their efforts to form their own sneaky, corrupt government.

Watch:

Can you IMAGINE if a Republican had stood up there after Biden won and said these things? OMG, it would have been COUP this, TRAITOR that, TREASON this, and INSURRECTION that.

But we suppose it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Adam Schiff as their shadow AG.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We definitely need Matt Gaetz, you guys. Just putting that out there.

Same bro, same.

Right?

They are indeed.

Scary stuff.

