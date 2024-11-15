Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for...
Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and MISSES with Pathetic Hit-Piece

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

CBS News, the outlet that deliberately manipulated the Kamala Harris 60 Minutes' interview to make her sound less stupid, took a swing at Pete Hegseth with a seven-year-old story that sounds like they heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend. 

Advertisement

Pretty sure the word ALLEGED is doing a lot of work here.

They claim he was investigated (not charged) for sexual assault.

Sounds familiar, right?

Sorry, CBS News, we're not letting you 'Brett Kavanaugh' another man because Trump chose him. Nope.

From their crap article:

The incident allegedly occurred somewhere between a minute before midnight on Oct. 7, 2017 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2017 at 1 Old Golf Course Road, the location of the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel. A police report was filed with Monterey Police Department three days later, on Oct. 12, 2017.

See, there's that word again ... allegedly. Sounds like they really don't want to get sued here.

Keep going.

Police did not disclose the name or age of the alleged victim but did describe the injuries as "Contusions" "right thigh."

So we don't even know who the ALLEGED victim was.

K.

The statement said no weapons were involved. 

News of the allegation was revealed on Thursday by Vanity Fair when the magazine reported that Trump's incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was briefed about the alleged sexual misconduct by Hegseth involving a woman, citing unnamed sources — one of whom reportedly said the incident took place in Monterey.

Advertisement

BY VANITY FAIR.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The allegation prompted a discussion among Wiles, Trump's legal team and Hegseth, who described the allegation as a consensual encounter and a classic case of he-said, she-said, the magazine reported.

So, a nothingburger.

Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, a former Trump lawyer who frequently represents current and former members of the U.S. military, told CBS News: "This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it."

What do you know?

But that won't stop a bunch of shrieking hyenas on the Left from claiming he's a PREDATOR, just like Trump and GAETZ and any other man on the Right who has any sort of authority because ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

It's all so exhausting and annoying.

Indeed.

Because ... wait for it ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

Oh MAN, it's been a minute since we last wrote that. We imagine we'll be writing it a lot more as the months and YEARS go on.

Heh.

Advertisement

It will only get worse. 

Their own agenda is making them irrelevant.

===========================================================================

Tags: CBS NEWS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION PETE HEGSETH

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement