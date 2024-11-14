Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The Science' Fauci and EVERY COVID Cover-Up

Nature Is Healing: X Users Notice AOC Has Removed Pronouns From Her Bio
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on November 14, 2024
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Some of us have been waiting for years for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be held accountable for what he did to our country during COVID. Others have been waiting decades after what he put the LGB community through with AIDS (if you are unfamiliar with the history here, it's worth a Google).

And now that Senator Rand Paul will be taking over the Senate Homeland Security Committee we may all finally see some justice.

Especially for the poor beagles.

Again, a horrible story that if you're unfamiliar maybe DON'T Google it. Trust us.

Fauci is a freaking monster:

And we are here FOR IT.

Of course, he knew.

*cough cough*

True story. They could air this on Pay Per View and make a fortune.

*cough cough* again

Same girl, same.

If anyone can get to the bottom of what Fauci did and expose COVID for what it really was, it's Senator Rand Paul.

And we're stocking up on the popcorn.

