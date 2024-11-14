Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The Science' Fauci and EVERY COVID Cover-Up

Some of us have been waiting for years for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be held accountable for what he did to our country during COVID. Others have been waiting decades after what he put the LGB community through with AIDS (if you are unfamiliar with the history here, it's worth a Google).

Advertisement

And now that Senator Rand Paul will be taking over the Senate Homeland Security Committee we may all finally see some justice.

Especially for the poor beagles.

Again, a horrible story that if you're unfamiliar maybe DON'T Google it. Trust us.

Fauci is a freaking monster:

Rand is getting ready to expose the Covid coverups



Accountability and maybe some retribution as he takes over Senate Homeland Security Committee



Does Dr. “The Science” Fauci have a lawyer? pic.twitter.com/n8bvm1zKwF — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 14, 2024

And we are here FOR IT.

We're ready for it! More keeps being exposed...



Fauci KNEW... https://t.co/7QV2BnpoYO — The Unity Ticket 2024 (@UnityTicket24) November 14, 2024

Of course, he knew.

Fauci is the most prolific serial killer of all time. #Prison — tazinbay (@tazinbays) November 14, 2024

*cough cough*

True story. They could air this on Pay Per View and make a fortune.

Can we finally put these traitors in prison — Don Cowl (@CowlDon) November 14, 2024

*cough cough* again

Same girl, same.

Fauci lied under oath. He should be prosecuted. — Reggie Hargett (@ReggieHargett) November 14, 2024

If anyone can get to the bottom of what Fauci did and expose COVID for what it really was, it's Senator Rand Paul.

And we're stocking up on the popcorn.

===========================================================================

Related:

THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread)

'Don't NEED You to Govern Me': Jesse Kelly Ends Pearl-Clutching Rep. in Heated Back and Forth Over Gaetz

Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS

This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing' His X Departure



Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS

===========================================================================