Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS

Oh, look. Adam Schitt ... sorry ... Schiff is very upset with Trump for choosing Matt Gaetz for his AG.

That's adorable.

Pretty sure nobody gives one single damn what this corrupt, sneaky, pencil-necked authoritarian a-hole has to say about any of Trump's picks, least of all Gaetz.

Look at this pearl-cluthing mofo losing his mind:

First the Supreme Court granted a president immunity for weaponizing the Justice Department.



Now Donald Trump wants to appoint Matt Gaetz as AG?



Confirming him would mean affirming the worst potential abuses of DOJ.



He must be rejected by the Senate. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2024

Or, and hear us out, the Senate must approve Trump's appointments, all of them, and quickly. We know, Schiff is hoping for another Trump administration where his own people work behind his back to sabotage him like last time but ... nope. There's a reason Trump is picking the people he's picking, and dipschiff Adam hasn't figured that out.

The Hammer of Justice is coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Hell yeah, it is.

Musk, on the other hand, HAS figured it out ... he also seems to have Adam Schiff's number.

Schiff is as dirty as they come — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Nobody is dirtier.

You'd think California would have figured this out by now but that state is just well and truly lost, we're afraid.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 YOU ARE DONE! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2024

What Quaid said.

You scared Adam?



You overplayed your hand for 8 years and now the chickens are coming home to roost! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 13, 2024

Might be time to lawyer up, Adam — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 13, 2024

Might be.

