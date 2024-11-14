Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine...
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG...
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST...
VIP
This Explains a LOT! Here's Why Kamala Didn't Go on Joe Rogan (According...
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George...
Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the...
The 'Joy' Is Gone! Joy Reid Deletes Her Account on X as MSNBC's...
Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race
Heigh-Ho! Snow White Actress Wishes Trump and his Supporters Would Bite into a...
Illinois Governor Says Law Enforcement Will Not Cooperate With Deportations
Don Lemon Joins The Twitter Quitter Train
Why Can't We Be Friends? AI Music Video Provides Hilarious Glimpse of Trump...
VIP
Elon Musk Asks If Taxpayer Dollars Should Go to NPR's CEO, Who Calls...
VIP
Birth Control: The Left's Latest Boogeyman

Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Oh, look. Adam Schitt ... sorry ... Schiff is very upset with Trump for choosing Matt Gaetz for his AG. 

That's adorable. 

Pretty sure nobody gives one single damn what this corrupt, sneaky, pencil-necked authoritarian a-hole has to say about any of Trump's picks, least of all Gaetz.

Advertisement

Look at this pearl-cluthing mofo losing his mind:

Or, and hear us out, the Senate must approve Trump's appointments, all of them, and quickly. We know, Schiff is hoping for another Trump administration where his own people work behind his back to sabotage him like last time but ... nope. There's a reason Trump is picking the people he's picking, and dipschiff Adam hasn't figured that out.

Hell yeah, it is.

Musk, on the other hand, HAS figured it out ... he also seems to have Adam Schiff's number.

Nobody is dirtier.

You'd think California would have figured this out by now but that state is just well and truly lost, we're afraid. 

Recommended

All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

What Quaid said.

Might be.

===========================================================================

Related:

Lefty Scold Shares Trump's SKEERY Ed Plan Point-By-Point TOTALLY MISSING That's WHY People Voted for Him

Lee Greenwood DROPPING A-Hole Accusing Him of Supporting Trump for Money Makes US Proud to Be An American

'NOT Controversial!' Scott Jennings SCHOOLS CNN Panel on Simple FACTS About Deporting Illegals (Watch)

LOL-WOW! Biden Is CLEARLY Done Trying to Pretend He Gives a Crap Answering Journo's Ceasefire Question

THIS --> Michael Shellenberger's Brutal Thread Drops ALL the Truth Bombs on Dems Explaining WHY They Lost

===========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF ELON MUSK TRUMP MATT GAETZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)
Sam J.
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST Headlines and LOL
Sam J.
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George Soros to Stuff It
Grateful Calvin
Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the Popular Vote
Grateful Calvin
Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine Before Trump Takes Office
Doug P.
The 'Joy' Is Gone! Joy Reid Deletes Her Account on X as MSNBC's Ratings Continue Crashing
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement