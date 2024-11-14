Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS

Oh, look. Adam Schitt ... sorry ... Schiff is very upset with Trump for choosing Matt Gaetz for his AG.
That's adorable.
Pretty sure nobody gives one single damn what this corrupt, sneaky, pencil-necked authoritarian a-hole has to say about any of Trump's picks, least of all Gaetz.
Look at this pearl-cluthing mofo losing his mind:
First the Supreme Court granted a president immunity for weaponizing the Justice Department.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2024
Now Donald Trump wants to appoint Matt Gaetz as AG?
Confirming him would mean affirming the worst potential abuses of DOJ.
He must be rejected by the Senate.
Or, and hear us out, the Senate must approve Trump's appointments, all of them, and quickly. We know, Schiff is hoping for another Trump administration where his own people work behind his back to sabotage him like last time but ... nope. There's a reason Trump is picking the people he's picking, and dipschiff Adam hasn't figured that out.
The Hammer of Justice is coming— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024
Hell yeah, it is.
Pot calling Kettle… pic.twitter.com/BJs5CgZs2B— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 13, 2024
Musk, on the other hand, HAS figured it out ... he also seems to have Adam Schiff's number.
Schiff is as dirty as they come— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024
Nobody is dirtier.
You'd think California would have figured this out by now but that state is just well and truly lost, we're afraid.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 YOU ARE DONE!— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2024
Recommended
What Quaid said.
You scared Adam?— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 13, 2024
You overplayed your hand for 8 years and now the chickens are coming home to roost!
Might be time to lawyer up, Adam— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 13, 2024
Might be.
===========================================================================
===========================================================================
