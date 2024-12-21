It was There All Along: Senate Passes Child Cancer Research Bill The House...
Here's the Pardon/Commutation Count for the Last Few Presidents (and Biden's Not Done Yet)

Doug P.  |  11:07 AM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The Biden White House's parade of pardons and commutations continues, and by January 20th the length of the list will certainly make other presidencies dwarf in comparison. 

Add up all the pardons and commutations and, as @politicalmath pointed out, Biden's the leader of the pack for the last 6 presidencies: 

The Democrats might end up regretting the precedent this is setting (sort of like the precedent that lawfare against their political opponents has set).

And we're not done yet...

Yes, Biden (or whoever's actually making these decisions) still has about a month to go.

Others are reportedly under consideration:

Seriously?

Yep, that's pretty much where things stand.

Biden's also reportedly considering "preemptive pardons" for family members, White House staffers and/or other Democrats and certain "Republicans." 

