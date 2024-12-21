Here's the Pardon/Commutation Count for the Last Few Presidents (and Biden's Not Done Yet)

The Biden White House's parade of pardons and commutations continues, and by January 20th the length of the list will certainly make other presidencies dwarf in comparison.

Add up all the pardons and commutations and, as @politicalmath pointed out, Biden's the leader of the pack for the last 6 presidencies:

This is a count of pardons and commutations issued by US presidents in the last 30 years



Biden's Pardon Parade is setting the precedent for Trump to issue blanket pardons for Jan 6 offenders pic.twitter.com/lS12UScAx3 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 21, 2024

The Democrats might end up regretting the precedent this is setting (sort of like the precedent that lawfare against their political opponents has set).

The majority of these pardons are coming from the 2022 pardon of all federal convictions for simple possession of Marijuana (6,500)



The second big batch is a commutation for 1,500 people who were moved to home arrest during the pandemic — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 21, 2024

And we're not done yet...

So far — Frustrated WVU Fan (@Gregory__Adams) December 21, 2024

Yes, Biden (or whoever's actually making these decisions) still has about a month to go.

Others are reportedly under consideration:

Charleston church mass shooter Dylan Roof and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are both on federal death row. https://t.co/vBmDEzi4E5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2024

Seriously?

So Biden opposes killing guilty people with the death penalty but supports killing innocent babies with abortions. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 21, 2024

Yep, that's pretty much where things stand.

Biden's also reportedly considering "preemptive pardons" for family members, White House staffers and/or other Democrats and certain "Republicans."