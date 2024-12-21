Weaponization Committee Issues Report on the 'Censorship-Industrial Complex'

VIP
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Lost among all of the noise about that 1,500-page continuing resolution was the release of a 17,000-page report from the congressional Weaponization Committee, revealing a "two-tiered system of government."

Here's a quick video summary of the findings:

Unfortunately, this report will disappear over Christmas break and never be talked about again.

Fox News reports:

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a more than 17,000-page report detailing its work this Congress, touting their success in protecting Americans against censorship of speech and the weaponization of federal law enforcement agencies, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Fox News Digital obtained the 17,019-page report compiled by the subcommittee, which falls under the House Judiciary Committee, led by Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. 

The committee, from its inception, says it has been working to protect free speech and expand upon the constitutional protections of the First Amendment. 

"Throughout the Biden-Harris administration, multiple federal agencies, including the White House, have engaged in a vast censorship campaign against so-called mis-, dis-, or malinformation," the report states, noting that the subcommittee revealed the extent of the "censorship-industrial complex," and detailed how the federal government and law enforcement coordinated with academics, nonprofits, and other private entities to censor speech online." 

The Twitter Files revealed just how many Twitter executives happened to come to Twitter from the FBI.

There's very little in this report we don't already know, it seems.

That's the question we had … not that the mainstream media would have picked up on it whenever it was released. 

***

Tags: CENSORSHIP FACEBOOK IRS JIM JORDAN

