Weaponization Committee Issues Report on the 'Censorship-Industrial Complex'

Lost among all of the noise about that 1,500-page continuing resolution was the release of a 17,000-page report from the congressional Weaponization Committee, revealing a "two-tiered system of government."
Here's a quick video summary of the findings:
🚨 #BREAKING: Weaponization Committee releases 17,000 page report exposing two-tiered system of government.— Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) December 20, 2024
Unfortunately, this report will disappear over Christmas break and never be talked about again.
“@Weaponization panel releases 17,000-page report exposing 'two-tiered system of government'”https://t.co/zhQeGq5sSy— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 20, 2024
Fox News reports:
The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a more than 17,000-page report detailing its work this Congress, touting their success in protecting Americans against censorship of speech and the weaponization of federal law enforcement agencies, Fox News Digital has learned.
Fox News Digital obtained the 17,019-page report compiled by the subcommittee, which falls under the House Judiciary Committee, led by Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
…
The committee, from its inception, says it has been working to protect free speech and expand upon the constitutional protections of the First Amendment.
"Throughout the Biden-Harris administration, multiple federal agencies, including the White House, have engaged in a vast censorship campaign against so-called mis-, dis-, or malinformation," the report states, noting that the subcommittee revealed the extent of the "censorship-industrial complex," and detailed how the federal government and law enforcement coordinated with academics, nonprofits, and other private entities to censor speech online."
The Twitter Files revealed just how many Twitter executives happened to come to Twitter from the FBI.
There's very little in this report we don't already know, it seems.
Great work exposing the weaponization. https://t.co/WE7lY9uTMI— @amuse (@amuse) December 20, 2024
We expect referrals to President Trump’s DOJ for prosecutions in January. The lack of real accountability and consequences for corruption will be unacceptable! It’s time!— Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) December 20, 2024
So is anyone going to actually be held legally responsible for this?— Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) December 21, 2024
You say it’s a two-tiered system after all.
I’ll believe things when I see people paying for their crimes— Kimberly M Cadra (@cadra53564) December 20, 2024
Consequences are necessary.— Chromedaffodils (@Chromedaffodils) December 20, 2024
Any arrests? Indictments? Sanctions? Prison sentences? Lawsuits? Consequences of any kind, whatsoever?— Redaction Jackson (@RedactedJackson) December 20, 2024
Zuckerberg promised he won’t do it again. How nice.— Sam Palmer (@SamPalmer826872) December 20, 2024
Don’t let that little turd out of your sight for one minute.
Jim I know this report says you did a lot to protect us, but where are the firings? The arrests? The censures?— Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) December 20, 2024
Where is *anyone* being held accountable for this?
And yet Republicans kept funding Biden— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 20, 2024
So when do the criminal prosecutions start?— White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) December 21, 2024
Why would you release this at 4:30 pm eastern on the Friday before Christmas?— ElvisUSA (@ElvisUSA) December 20, 2024
That's the question we had … not that the mainstream media would have picked up on it whenever it was released.
***
