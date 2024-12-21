Weaponization Committee Issues Report on the 'Censorship-Industrial Complex'

Lost among all of the noise about that 1,500-page continuing resolution was the release of a 17,000-page report from the congressional Weaponization Committee, revealing a "two-tiered system of government."

Here's a quick video summary of the findings:

Unfortunately, this report will disappear over Christmas break and never be talked about again.

“@Weaponization panel releases 17,000-page report exposing 'two-tiered system of government'”https://t.co/zhQeGq5sSy — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 20, 2024

Fox News reports:

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a more than 17,000-page report detailing its work this Congress, touting their success in protecting Americans against censorship of speech and the weaponization of federal law enforcement agencies, Fox News Digital has learned. Fox News Digital obtained the 17,019-page report compiled by the subcommittee, which falls under the House Judiciary Committee, led by Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. … The committee, from its inception, says it has been working to protect free speech and expand upon the constitutional protections of the First Amendment. "Throughout the Biden-Harris administration, multiple federal agencies, including the White House, have engaged in a vast censorship campaign against so-called mis-, dis-, or malinformation," the report states, noting that the subcommittee revealed the extent of the "censorship-industrial complex," and detailed how the federal government and law enforcement coordinated with academics, nonprofits, and other private entities to censor speech online."

The Twitter Files revealed just how many Twitter executives happened to come to Twitter from the FBI.

There's very little in this report we don't already know, it seems.

We expect referrals to President Trump’s DOJ for prosecutions in January. The lack of real accountability and consequences for corruption will be unacceptable! It’s time! — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) December 20, 2024

So is anyone going to actually be held legally responsible for this?



You say it’s a two-tiered system after all. — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) December 21, 2024

I’ll believe things when I see people paying for their crimes — Kimberly M Cadra (@cadra53564) December 20, 2024

Consequences are necessary. — Chromedaffodils (@Chromedaffodils) December 20, 2024

Any arrests? Indictments? Sanctions? Prison sentences? Lawsuits? Consequences of any kind, whatsoever? — Redaction Jackson (@RedactedJackson) December 20, 2024

Zuckerberg promised he won’t do it again. How nice.



Don’t let that little turd out of your sight for one minute. — Sam Palmer (@SamPalmer826872) December 20, 2024

Jim I know this report says you did a lot to protect us, but where are the firings? The arrests? The censures?



Where is *anyone* being held accountable for this? — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) December 20, 2024

And yet Republicans kept funding Biden — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 20, 2024

So when do the criminal prosecutions start? — White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) December 21, 2024

Why would you release this at 4:30 pm eastern on the Friday before Christmas? — ElvisUSA (@ElvisUSA) December 20, 2024

That's the question we had … not that the mainstream media would have picked up on it whenever it was released.

***