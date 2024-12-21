Report: Boy Rubs Himself With Lotion in Girls' Locker Room to 'Prevent Chafing'
Despicable: Joe Biden Kept Families of Fallen Marines Waiting Hours While He Napped on Air Force One

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Following the not-surprising report on president Joe Biden's cognitive decline in The Wall Street Journal, we expect a cavalcade of stories in the coming weeks and months detailing just how bad things really were during the Biden administration.

Here's another story, and -- hoo boy -- does it make Biden look bad. Especially after the Democrats spent a lot of the election cycle saying Donald Trump didn't respect the military or their families. Remember that? We do.

Joe Biden made the families of Marines killed at Abby Gate in Afghanistan wait hours for the dignified transfer of their loved ones because he napped.

More from The Daily Mail:

Joe Biden kept the grieving relatives of the Marines killed in Afghanistan waiting for three hours while he napped on Air Force One on the tarmac before a dignified transfer, multiple military families have told Daily Mail. 

The shocking allegation comes today amid growing calls for the Biden administration to be investigated over its scandalous cover-up of the president's ailing health. 

Biden, it has emerged, has not been present for key moments of his presidency, nor has he been involved in major decisions like the disastrous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Remember -- he was inaugurated in January 2021. So not even seven months later he was unable to preside over key moments of his presidency.

For four years, America hasn't had a real president.

And then he looked at his watch.

We're sorry, Joe. Were the families of the Marines you got killed taking up too much of your precious time?

It’s totally on-brand for Biden.

All of it.

This is the media getting ahead of the tell-all books that'll come out following Biden's departure from office.

They knew. They knew before he was elected he was unfit to serve.

Well, his son died in Iraq, don'tcha know.

He gets their grief.

(No he doesn't).

Lots of people said Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.

They all lied.

It is the biggest scandal in American history.

Only the tip of the iceberg.

By magnitudes.

There will be no consequences for this, sadly.

