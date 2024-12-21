Despicable: Joe Biden Kept Families of Fallen Marines Waiting Hours While He Napped on Air Force One

Following the not-surprising report on president Joe Biden's cognitive decline in The Wall Street Journal, we expect a cavalcade of stories in the coming weeks and months detailing just how bad things really were during the Biden administration.

Here's another story, and -- hoo boy -- does it make Biden look bad. Especially after the Democrats spent a lot of the election cycle saying Donald Trump didn't respect the military or their families. Remember that? We do.

Joe Biden made the families of Marines killed at Abby Gate in Afghanistan wait hours for the dignified transfer of their loved ones because he napped.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES.



Biden reportedly left the families of the fallen Abbey Gate heroes waiting for 3 HOURS while he “napped” on Air Force One ahead of the dignified transfer.



I can’t imagine a more disrespectful way to treat families of the ones whose lives you took. pic.twitter.com/UwKrz21HHH — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 21, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

Joe Biden kept the grieving relatives of the Marines killed in Afghanistan waiting for three hours while he napped on Air Force One on the tarmac before a dignified transfer, multiple military families have told Daily Mail. The shocking allegation comes today amid growing calls for the Biden administration to be investigated over its scandalous cover-up of the president's ailing health. Biden, it has emerged, has not been present for key moments of his presidency, nor has he been involved in major decisions like the disastrous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Remember -- he was inaugurated in January 2021. So not even seven months later he was unable to preside over key moments of his presidency.

For four years, America hasn't had a real president.

The entire episode was a slap in the face to all of those who have served and their families. I still say that day is what tanked his presidency. pic.twitter.com/zKapkKZ1Hq — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 21, 2024

And then he looked at his watch.

We're sorry, Joe. Were the families of the Marines you got killed taking up too much of your precious time?

Sickening yet not surprised he would do that. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 21, 2024

It’s totally on-brand for Biden.

Not only that, but he wasn’t involved in the decisions related to the withdraw? Didn’t Kamala tell us her and Joe were the last ones in the room? This whole administration has been a smoke screen. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) December 21, 2024

All of it.

Isn't it interesting how all this comes out now? 🙄 This shows how truly powerful the media still is. — Paledry (@paledry) December 21, 2024

This is the media getting ahead of the tell-all books that'll come out following Biden's departure from office.

They knew. They knew before he was elected he was unfit to serve.

As if those families needed more grief. He is disgusting. — Down at the Pub🍺 (@AmberLeigh63210) December 21, 2024

Well, his son died in Iraq, don'tcha know.

He gets their grief.

(No he doesn't).

White Rage Milley said Biden was of sound mind and sharp on the issues of war & peace, life & death.

The man is a dangerous liar.

Political hack flag officers like him must be put out of our military as fast as possible https://t.co/xkTXbT63Xq — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 21, 2024

Lots of people said Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.

They all lied.

The coverup of Biden’s mental and physical state is rapidly approaching one of great scandals in history.



This is what happens when your “free press” sells their soul to become political activists. https://t.co/wmGJOBFMWz — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 21, 2024

It is the biggest scandal in American history.

It will continue to get worse from here.



This is only the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/TkdWQKOb9C — Phocion The Good (@Phocion) December 21, 2024

Only the tip of the iceberg.

This is worse than any of the fake news stories they ran on Trump. https://t.co/kBh3j9excn — The Comfy Enjoyer (@TheComfyEnjoyer) December 21, 2024

By magnitudes.

People in that White House had better go to jail or be sued into oblivion...preferably both, is all I can say. https://t.co/A7ymyrTWr9 — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) December 21, 2024

There will be no consequences for this, sadly.