WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:40 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, Kamala, what have you done? In a move that was scummy even for her, Kamala Harris had the audacity to attack Donald Trump for appearing at the memorial for service members who died at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. And, by extension, she attacked the Gold Star families who invited him to be there.

Keep in mind the only reason they're Gold Star families is because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan and got their loved ones killed.

Now those families are responding:

It's an unmitigated disaster. Like Afghanistan.

Watch all of these families tell Kamala exactly what they think of her.

First Darin Hoover:

Next, Mark Schmitz:

And Jaclyn Schmitz:

Powerful stuff.

Here's Coral Doolittle:

Our hearts hurt for these families.

Steve Nikoui:

He was arrested for interrupting Biden's State of the Union.

These videos are so, so powerful.

Here's Christy Shamblin:

And Herman Lopez:

Eight families -- people Kamala Harris had ignored until she could use their grief to dunk on Trump -- are taking Kamala to task for being the shameless partisan she is.

Good for them.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN ARLINGTON DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MILITARY

