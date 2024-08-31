WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful Attack

Oh, Kamala, what have you done? In a move that was scummy even for her, Kamala Harris had the audacity to attack Donald Trump for appearing at the memorial for service members who died at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. And, by extension, she attacked the Gold Star families who invited him to be there.

Keep in mind the only reason they're Gold Star families is because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan and got their loved ones killed.

Now those families are responding:

Eight different Gold Star families have now released a response to Harris politicizing their children's deaths with her statement this morning.



Some staffer really screwed up here making that post. What a disaster for the Harris campaign. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 1, 2024

It's an unmitigated disaster. Like Afghanistan.

Watch all of these families tell Kamala exactly what they think of her.

First Darin Hoover:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Darin Hoover, Gold Star Father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover pic.twitter.com/kaGJHdbpi7 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Next, Mark Schmitz:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Mark Schmitz, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz pic.twitter.com/EyKBNTmmP8 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

And Jaclyn Schmitz:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Jaclyn Schmitz, Gold Star Mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz pic.twitter.com/UvTI1s0Vza — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Powerful stuff.

Here's Coral Doolittle:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Coral Doolittle, Gold Star Mother of Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez pic.twitter.com/3QAiGmYXbs — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Our hearts hurt for these families.

Steve Nikoui:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Steve Nikoui, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui pic.twitter.com/Qm0M8VVMxG — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

He was arrested for interrupting Biden's State of the Union.

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Jim McCollum, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum pic.twitter.com/UnOXrpmztu — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

These videos are so, so powerful.

Here's Christy Shamblin:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Christy Shamblin, Gold Star Mother-In-Law of Sergeant Nicole Gee: pic.twitter.com/poRZ3Q2G3J — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

And Herman Lopez:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Herman Lopez, Gold Star Father of Corporal Hunter Lopez: pic.twitter.com/hq9GSor6QH — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Eight families -- people Kamala Harris had ignored until she could use their grief to dunk on Trump -- are taking Kamala to task for being the shameless partisan she is.

Good for them.