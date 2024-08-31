This Is Low, Even for HER: Kamala Harris Tries Dunking on Trump Over Arlington, Gets WRECKED by Reality

fKamala Harris is directly responsible for the disaster that was the Afghanistan withdrawal. She was the last person in the room and -- by her own admission -- 'comfortable' with the decisions she made that got thirteen service members killed at Abbey Gate

On the third anniversary of Abbey Gate, where was Kamala? Hiding. Biden was on a Delaware beach.

Donald Trump -- at the invitation of the Gold Star families -- went to Arlington to pay his respects. And because he humiliated this administration, they've been trying to make him look bad all week.

Here's Kamala, trying to dunk on him.

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation.



It is not a place for politics.



And… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

The entire post reads:

It is not a place for politics.



And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff. Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.



This is nothing new from Donald Trump. This is a man who has called our fallen service members “suckers” and “losers” and disparaged Medal of Honor recipients. A man who, during a previous visit to the cemetery, reportedly said of fallen service members, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”



This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself. If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude.



And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America.



I will always honor the service and sacrifice of all of America’s fallen heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our beloved nation and our cherished freedoms. I mourn them and salute them. And I will never politicize them.



She's politicizing them right now.

A) this is a lie, we provided evidence below.



B) the first time you reference the fallen heroes you abandoned from Afghanistan is a political attack?



Interesting and disgusting tragedy. https://t.co/UyY2h8mWLr — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) August 31, 2024

Oh, look: facts and evidence.

This is yet another disgusting lie! Trump was invited by the Abby Gate Gold Star families to attend. Biden and Harris were also invited. Trump accepted and went to honor. Biden and Harris didn’t even reply to the families.



Never forget Afghanistan. Kamala already has. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 31, 2024

She's dumping on the Gold Star families, too.

You are repeating a dangerous lie that’s been refuted by dozens of people that were there with Trump.



Trump did not call anyone “suckers and losers”.



Kamala’s campaign is filled with pathological liars. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 31, 2024

All they do is lie.

You've never even said these fallen heroes' names — who were killed on YOUR watch.



President Trump will never forget them.pic.twitter.com/UtpcJBWpns — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2024

No, she hasn't.

It's her fault they're dead to begin with.

Trump was invited by the family. You weren’t there to honor the 13 fallen soldiers. You should sit this one out. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 31, 2024

But she won't.

This is low, even for you.



You bragged about being the last person in the room for the disastrous decision — then refused to contact the families of the 13 heroes or even say their names out loud.



You bring this nation shame.pic.twitter.com/v4TKqOlwGE — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 31, 2024

We haven't even seen the depths to which she'll sink.

This fella disagrees with you. He filmed a campaign commercial at @ArlingtonNatl https://t.co/Rq2KLQTEb4 pic.twitter.com/IiW3S0lrWf — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) August 31, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

The Biden-Harris campaign just two months ago used footage & images (some up-close) of U.S. military cemetery graves, of American flag-draped caskets, of gravestones of U.S. troops, & of a grieving woman on an American flag-draped casket to attack Trump.pic.twitter.com/VF1WEBB6Ld https://t.co/K4uMzfbRfu — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 31, 2024

Oh. Look.

Kamala Harris never reached out to the Gold Star families of the 13 U.S. servicemembers who lost their lives due to her and Joe Biden’s incompetence on August 26, 2021.



She only acknowledges these heroes when she can use them to politically posture. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/y0bD7QShy0 pic.twitter.com/qPoHWONXKY — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyGOP) August 31, 2024

She's disgusting.

Harris takes political shots at the president who visited service members’ graves at the invitation of the families, rather than take responsibility for being “the last person in the room” when she & Biden made the decision that put them in Arlington Cemetery in the first place. https://t.co/5WAaKpiTKZ — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 31, 2024

They're dead because of Kamala.

A sign of desperation.

She’s chasing 3 day old fake news headlines to try and make a point.

Meanwhile she has never once contacted the families of the 13 Abbey Gate heroes killed in August of 2021. https://t.co/auy83iuZPQ — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) August 31, 2024

She stinks of desperation.

President Trump was there at the invitation of families whose loved ones died because of your incompetence.



Why don’t you get off social media and go launch an investigation into their unnecessary deaths? https://t.co/UC2jIGIfaE — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 31, 2024

Because she'd be held accountable.

When the fallen (due to your own disastrous withdrawal ) arrive on US soil, this fella was thinking “GMTFOO!” But go on. Tell us about honoring the fallen. https://t.co/Rq2KLQT6lw pic.twitter.com/NkJNHqPRHT — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) August 31, 2024

She doesn't care about them beyond using them to attack Trump.

And we should never forget that.