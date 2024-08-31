CNN Host Shamelessly Pressures Gold Star Mother to Condemn Trump
This Is Low, Even for HER: Kamala Harris Tries Dunking on Trump Over Arlington, Gets WRECKED by Reality

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

 fKamala Harris is directly responsible for the disaster that was the Afghanistan withdrawal. She was the last person in the room and -- by her own admission -- 'comfortable' with the decisions she made that got thirteen service members killed at Abbey Gate

Advertisement

On the third anniversary of Abbey Gate, where was Kamala? Hiding. Biden was on a Delaware beach.

Donald Trump -- at the invitation of the Gold Star families -- went to Arlington to pay his respects. And because he humiliated this administration, they've been trying to make him look bad all week.

Here's Kamala, trying to dunk on him.

The entire post reads:

It is not a place for politics.

And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff. Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.

This is nothing new from Donald Trump. This is a man who has called our fallen service members “suckers” and “losers” and disparaged Medal of Honor recipients. A man who, during a previous visit to the cemetery, reportedly said of fallen service members, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself. If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude. 

And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America.

I will always honor the service and sacrifice of all of America’s fallen heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our beloved nation and our cherished freedoms. I mourn them and salute them. And I will never politicize them.

She's politicizing them right now.

Oh, look: facts and evidence.

She's dumping on the Gold Star families, too.

All they do is lie.

No, she hasn't.

It's her fault they're dead to begin with.

But she won't.

We haven't even seen the depths to which she'll sink.

That's (D)ifferent.

Oh. Look.

She's disgusting.

They're dead because of Kamala.

She stinks of desperation.

Because she'd be held accountable.

She doesn't care about them beyond using them to attack Trump.

And we should never forget that.

