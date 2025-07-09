Mayor Karen Bass Tells ICE It’s Her Job to Protect Los Angeles When She Really Means Illegal Aliens

Los Angeles Mayor Bass says it is her job to protect her city’s illegal aliens from ICE. We assume this promise of protection extends to the Mexican cartels selling drugs in the city’s parks as well. As expected, ICE’s job is to protect the city’s legal residents from Bass and the illegal aliens she puts above all other concerns.

Here’s Bass on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Comrade Karen Bass to ICE: “It is my job to protect the city."



She means protect the illegals. https://t.co/89pPiDOQ0C pic.twitter.com/tGsj994Asu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

And protect the CARTELS. — Dee Glass (@Earthling50bn) July 9, 2025

It is our job to make fun of her. Point and laugh. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) July 9, 2025

Mock, ridicule and mock some more — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Yes, our job is to laugh at Bass and call out her insanity every chance we get.

No matter what Bass claims, she’s lying when she says she’s protecting Los Angeles. Posters explain.

According to federal law, she’s Not protecting her city.



Unfortunately for the people of L.A., her lawlessness is only outweighed by her incompetence on other issues. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 9, 2025

The part where she said certain parts of LA are now ghost towns due to absence of illegals was promising — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

If only ICE could fix her other problems, the city would be thriving. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 9, 2025

President Donald Trump, ICE, and other federal authorities charged with deporting illegal aliens are making Los Angeles safer despite Bass’s efforts to impede them all.

Commenters say the permanent removal of illegal aliens from being counted in the census is what’s truly motivating Democrats to resist ICE.

Nope. They all go back and, most importantly, they will not be counted in the census. Very simple. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 9, 2025

This is a battle about congressional apportionment and the upcoming census bill to take illegals out of the count.



Wait until you hear the screaming from them about that. — Sum guy (@Chi1idip) July 9, 2025

Census reform is absolutely critical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

One could argue the most critical thing in this whole endeavor. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 9, 2025

Commie Karen is what you call incompetence and dereliction of duty — Stoic Logic (@BoltCarriers) July 9, 2025

She is absolutely insufferable — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) July 9, 2025

Commies always are. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Mayor Bass’ communist past (and present) is no secret. Only those not paying attention think she cares about American citizens and protecting LA. All she’s concerned with is maintaining power and control. Thankfully, ICE doesn’t need her permission to do its job of ridding LA of illegal aliens. Not sorry, Karen!