Mayor Karen Bass Tells ICE It’s Her Job to Protect Los Angeles When She Really Means Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Mayor Bass says it is her job to protect her city’s illegal aliens from ICE. We assume this promise of protection extends to the Mexican cartels selling drugs in the city’s parks as well. As expected, ICE’s job is to protect the city’s legal residents from Bass and the illegal aliens she puts above all other concerns.

Here’s Bass on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Yes, our job is to laugh at Bass and call out her insanity every chance we get.

No matter what Bass claims, she’s lying when she says she’s protecting Los Angeles. Posters explain.

President Donald Trump, ICE, and other federal authorities charged with deporting illegal aliens are making Los Angeles safer despite Bass’s efforts to impede them all.

Commenters say the permanent removal of illegal aliens from being counted in the census is what’s truly motivating Democrats to resist ICE.

Mayor Bass’ communist past (and present) is no secret. Only those not paying attention think she cares about American citizens and protecting LA. All she’s concerned with is maintaining power and control. Thankfully, ICE doesn’t need her permission to do its job of ridding LA of illegal aliens. Not sorry, Karen!

CARTELS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS

