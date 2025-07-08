VIP
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Says The Place is Freezing and Mosquitoes Are the Size of Elephants - OH, NO!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 08, 2025
Department of Homeland Security

You know we’ve unlocked the ultimate illegal alien entitlement when one at Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades is complaining about being too cold in July. We’re not kidding! This same complainer also says mosquitoes are the size of elephants. Ok, that’s hilarious. Mosquitos are monstrously huge in the Sunshine State.

Here’s more from a local NBC News affiliate. (WATCH)

Yes, this ‘discomfort’ could have all been avoided by simply obeying the law. Silly, we know.

Commenters point out that if you’re cold during a sweltering July in Florida, then you’re doing great. This is especially true if you’re an illegal alien in custody.

‘All this free stuff is hurting me! Reeeeeee!’

Commenters say mosquitoes are simply a fact of life in Florida. Deal with it!

Alligator Alcatraz detainees should be worried about the gators, not the various insects.

If illegal aliens fear AC, they should have opted for self-deportation when they had the chance.

Yep, the Everglades detention center is only meant as a halfway house of sorts until illegal aliens can be officially processed and then deported. So long, AC!

