Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Says The Place is Freezing and Mosquitoes Are the Size of Elephants - OH, NO!

You know we’ve unlocked the ultimate illegal alien entitlement when one at Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades is complaining about being too cold in July. We’re not kidding! This same complainer also says mosquitoes are the size of elephants. Ok, that’s hilarious. Mosquitos are monstrously huge in the Sunshine State.

Here’s more from a local NBC News affiliate. (WATCH)

Illegal alien at Alligator Alcatraz says "the mosquitoes are the size of elephants" & "the tents are freezing"pic.twitter.com/PwfDZuqkFM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 8, 2025

Poor baby. Shouldn't have broken the law. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 8, 2025

Yes, this ‘discomfort’ could have all been avoided by simply obeying the law. Silly, we know.

Commenters point out that if you’re cold during a sweltering July in Florida, then you’re doing great. This is especially true if you’re an illegal alien in custody.

....the tents are freezing in Florida in the summer?



Sounds like they are treating them pretty well down there!!!



Too much Air Conditioning is their complaint?!!!!!!



You've got to be kidding me. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 8, 2025

Who complains about cold AC in Florida in the middle of July ? Sounds a bit ungrateful? — Rebecca Kirby (@KirbyAtlas1776) July 8, 2025

Right! Can they pipe that cold air to my house in TX — debbie (@darthur111) July 8, 2025

Good point. He seems to have assimilated to the “entitled” mindset. — Arizona Patriot (@azpartriot) July 8, 2025

Entitlement doesn’t stop — SpaceBob (@bob161610) July 8, 2025

This is my neck of the woods. Believe me, if ICE were actually being cruel they wouldn't have bothered installing AC. We've suffered worse going weeks without power after hurricanes. These illegals are just showing more entitlement. F***ing crybabies. — K Kessinger (@KKessinger239) July 8, 2025

Someone's a drama queen! Guess that means the housing, food, medical care are all good but someone keeps the ac too low doe their comfort. Good thing there's a bed n blanky to cuddle up in — SusieQ (@Susieq5382) July 8, 2025

‘All this free stuff is hurting me! Reeeeeee!’

Commenters say mosquitoes are simply a fact of life in Florida. Deal with it!

And it’s Florida, mosquitos happen. We all live with it just fine, so can they. — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) July 8, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz detainees should be worried about the gators, not the various insects.

If illegal aliens fear AC, they should have opted for self-deportation when they had the chance.

Could've self-deported and avoided that. Like President Trump said: "They're not sending their best and brightest" — HOGG-MAN ⚒️ (@HOGGMAN_Memes) July 8, 2025

He can ask to be deported to his home country where there likely is zero air conditioning and similar bugs — Tennessee Freedom (@TNFreedom21) July 8, 2025

Don’t worry, they won’t be there very long — Allen Queen (@bogeykingslice) July 8, 2025

Yep, the Everglades detention center is only meant as a halfway house of sorts until illegal aliens can be officially processed and then deported. So long, AC!