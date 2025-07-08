VIP
The No-Longer-Rhetorical Question of Democrat Violence
NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts
Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Eric Swalwell Wants to Waste Time and Money in Futile Attempt to Blame...
But He's TOTES Not a Commie! Zohran Mamdani Wants to Seize Investment Property...
Border Patrol Chief: CA Trio Arrested and Face Felony Charges for Puncturing Tires...
Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
CNN Estimates Elon Musk’s America Party Has 4 Percent Support
SOFT ON CRIME: Minnesota Man Set Free After 2022 Mall of America Shooting...
FBI Launching Criminal Investigation Into John Brennan and James Comey
Bacon as a Spice? Kamala Harris Interview with Muslim Host Buried for Fear...
VIP
TikToker Hopes Parents of Drowned Children Regret Every Day Voting for Trump
Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were...

Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 08, 2025
Twitter

What happened to all the celebrities in their "Haiti is already great" T-shirts? Is Conan O'Brien going to return to a luxury resort in Haiti and tell us again what a beautiful country it is? Oh yeah, back in December, many major airlines suspended service to Haiti after a Spirit flight was shot at on approach to the nation's major airport.

Advertisement

Just last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of the high cheekbones came out against the Trump administration removing Temporary Protected Status from thousands of Haitians, many of whom had been flown into the country on President Joe Biden's "parole flights." 

During the Biden administration, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas extended and redesignated Haiti's TPS three times, in 2021, 2023, and 2024. In February, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem partially vacated the 2024 extension, reducing it from 18 to 12 months, setting Haiti’s TPS to expire on August 3, 2025.

So is Haiti a s**thole country or not?

"Fascism fighting scribe" Lesley Abravanel shared this piece in USA TODAY about how returning Haitians to their home country would be a "death sentence."

Danae King of the Columbus Dispatch reports for USA TODAY:

The Trump administration says conditions in Haiti have improved enough that it is safe for those living in America with the special temporary status to return to the Caribbean nation. But going back to Haiti is a "death sentence," say community leaders and advocates.

Instead, Haitians living in central Ohio are scrambling to find a safe third country like Canada or Mexico to go to, said Jean Manuel, a Haitian American businessman and advocate who helps some of the approximately 30,000 Haitians living in Columbus.

In February, [DHS Secretary Kristi] Noem ended a Biden-era extension of TPS for Haitians that was to expire in February 2026, and, on June 27, she announced the status will officially end on Aug. 3. That means protections will end in September.

As of July 2024, more than 520,000 Haitians were eligible for TPS, according to Homeland Security.

Recommended

NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts
Brett T.
Advertisement

So, President Joe Biden was going to cut off their temporary protected status during his second term, in February 2026. We guess Biden just didn't care either.

Advertisement

Here he is with the T-shirt.

Because the Haitians say it is because they don't want to go home. Why? Because America is great already.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HAITI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts
Brett T.
Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Brett T.
Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Brett T.
But He's TOTES Not a Commie! Zohran Mamdani Wants to Seize Investment Property for the Homeless
Amy Curtis
ALL ABOARD! Florida Man Makes His Triumphant Return to Glory With Daring Hijacking in Key West
Grateful Calvin
Bacon as a Spice? Kamala Harris Interview with Muslim Host Buried for Fear It Would Cost Her the Election
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts Brett T.
Advertisement