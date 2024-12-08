Nicht So Gut: German Government to Block Reelection of Female Pols Who Voted...
Will You Concede the 2020 Election? NBC Appeals to 'Fascist' for Unity
Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to...
How Sweet the Sound! Watch This BEAUTIFUL Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Performed at...
As Syria Falls, Check Out What the 'Paul Krugman of National Security' Said...
CUE THE MELTDOWNS! Politico Reports Trump Will End Birthright Citizenship
There It Is: Biden Vows to Send Our Tax Dollars to Rebuild New...
BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Who Else Would Like Once Again To Be Able to...
Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him...
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before...
Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth...
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Great, Just What America Needs: Freed Syrian Prisoners Might Be Eyeing U.S. as...

But Don't Call It a S**thole, That's Mean! American Airlines Suspends Service to Haiti Indefinitely

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left lost their minds because Donald Trump called some foreign nations 's**tholes' -- celebs even wore t-shirts about it.

Advertisement

But the reality is, some countries are just dysfunctional and downright crappy. A few weeks ago, Spirit Airlines stopped flying to Haiti because gangs opened fire on an aircraft.

Other carriers followed suit and now American Airlines have suspended flights to the country indefinitely.

More from CBS News:

American Airlines is no longer resuming its daily service out of Miami into Port-au-Prince's Toussaint Louverture International Airport. American had initially suspended flights through February 12. The suspension is now indefinite.

A spokesperson for the U.S.-based carrier said that it will evaluate a possible resumption in late 2025 of the only daily service out of Miami International Airport into Haiti by a major U.S. airline. 

This comes after The Federal Aviation Administration prohibited U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after gangs shot three planes. Further, the United Nations temporarily suspended flights to Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, limiting humanitarian aid coming into the country.

Buried in the story is the fact the United Nations is also limiting flights, citing security.

Recommended

Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to Biden’s Pardon
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Keep in mind -- Haiti isn't a war zone. It's just a really, really messed up, dysfunctional country.

See? Great countries don't have airlines suspending flights because gangs shoot at planes.

Yeah. It's racist not to.

Or something.

We'll see if Haiti gets their act together. But we wouldn't hold our breath.

It's entirely self-inflicted. The government needs to get the violent gangs under control and then flights will resume.

Tags: AMERICAN AIRLINES HAITI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to Biden’s Pardon
Warren Squire
Will You Concede the 2020 Election? NBC Appeals to 'Fascist' for Unity
FuzzyChimp
Nicht So Gut: German Government to Block Reelection of Female Pols Who Voted to Preserve Their Rights
Amy Curtis
BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic
Amy Curtis
As Syria Falls, Check Out What the 'Paul Krugman of National Security' Said About Middle East Last Year
Amy Curtis
How Sweet the Sound! Watch This BEAUTIFUL Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Performed at Notre Dame Cathedral
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to Biden’s Pardon Warren Squire
Advertisement