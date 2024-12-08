But Don't Call It a S**thole, That's Mean! American Airlines Suspends Service to Haiti Indefinitely

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left lost their minds because Donald Trump called some foreign nations 's**tholes' -- celebs even wore t-shirts about it.

But the reality is, some countries are just dysfunctional and downright crappy. A few weeks ago, Spirit Airlines stopped flying to Haiti because gangs opened fire on an aircraft.

Other carriers followed suit and now American Airlines have suspended flights to the country indefinitely.

American Airlines suspends flights to Haiti indefinitely https://t.co/rWtHRJLuvC — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 8, 2024

More from CBS News:

American Airlines is no longer resuming its daily service out of Miami into Port-au-Prince's Toussaint Louverture International Airport. American had initially suspended flights through February 12. The suspension is now indefinite. A spokesperson for the U.S.-based carrier said that it will evaluate a possible resumption in late 2025 of the only daily service out of Miami International Airport into Haiti by a major U.S. airline. This comes after The Federal Aviation Administration prohibited U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after gangs shot three planes. Further, the United Nations temporarily suspended flights to Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, limiting humanitarian aid coming into the country.

Buried in the story is the fact the United Nations is also limiting flights, citing security.

Keep in mind -- Haiti isn't a war zone. It's just a really, really messed up, dysfunctional country.

See? Great countries don't have airlines suspending flights because gangs shoot at planes.

American Airlines no longer returning to Haiti in early 2025 | Miami Herald https://t.co/Nokfl28PmI — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) December 8, 2024

We'll see if Haiti gets their act together. But we wouldn't hold our breath.

A huge blow to the already struggling Haitian economy and to the Haitian diaspora. https://t.co/CviAfD1C6O — Duncan Dee 🇮🇱🇺🇦🇬🇪🇲🇩 (@duncandee) December 8, 2024

It's entirely self-inflicted. The government needs to get the violent gangs under control and then flights will resume.