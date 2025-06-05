New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn Bucket than the Film Itself

Disney Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps is surfing into theaters in late July, but we’re already getting a sneak peek at some of the movie theater tie-ins. In the past, this would have meant a standard promo cup. Now, theaters are offering premium popcorn buckets and other large items, but it's the buckets that are starting to overshadow the movies they’re supposed to promote.

Check out this Galactus head popcorn bucket and other tie-ins. (WATCH)

The hunger is real. 🍿 The universe's biggest popcorn vessel is coming to a theater near you. Available soon.



Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/gPgiaXLujy pic.twitter.com/ahWpXkByLE — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) June 4, 2025

AMC Theaters Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. Concession Vessel and Galactus Popcorn Vessel. pic.twitter.com/ZXAPbueAyl — preternia (@preterniadotcom) June 4, 2025

Regal Theaters will have a Fantasticar Popcorn Container. pic.twitter.com/hnv4OU1JTT — preternia (@preterniadotcom) June 4, 2025

There is so much marketing for this movie; so much. — Pryde Foltz (@PoetAmused) June 4, 2025

Yes, the marketing is pretty insane. Disney/Marvel needs this Fantastic Four film to be a huge hit because it directly leads into the new Avengers: Doomsday movie coming out in December 2026.

Many commenters say they are underwhelmed by the FF trailers and that it looks like the movie will pale in comparison to the tie-ins.

Already looks better than the movie trailer. — BlakeMKandzerArt - COMMISSIONS OPEN (@KandzerDesign) June 4, 2025

Lol this actually looks cooler than the movie. — The Scottsman (@Scottsman1520) June 4, 2025

Yep because it is. — Jaggin's Junk (@jestin_best09) June 4, 2025

The popcorn bowl cope for dealing with bad movies is getting out of control. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 4, 2025

The premium popcorn bucket phenomenon is getting out of hand. We covered a crazy Lord of the Rings tie-in bucket last year.

Some say they’ll buy the bucket but skip the flick.

I'd buy that, but only if I didn't have to see the movie. 😂 — The CEO Guy (@The_ceo_guy) June 4, 2025

Think i'm just gonna show up, buy the bucket and leave. I don't want the movie or the popcorn. — Tedd Theodore Logan (@TTD69) June 4, 2025

I have to admit, looks pretty cool, still won’t be seeing it in theaters. Respect is earned, and Phase Four was the start of consist disappointment. — Matthew Jones (@Mattasic) June 4, 2025

I want this converted into a beside lamp so I can have it watching over me every night, Galactus gobblin up my dreams like tiny little worlds — Ryan Turner (@Its_Roost) June 4, 2025

That’s actually a pretty cool idea!