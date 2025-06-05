New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn Bucket than the Film Itself

CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Marvel Comics

Disney Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps is surfing into theaters in late July, but we’re already getting a sneak peek at some of the movie theater tie-ins. In the past, this would have meant a standard promo cup. Now, theaters are offering premium popcorn buckets and other large items, but it's the buckets that are starting to overshadow the movies they’re supposed to promote.

Check out this Galactus head popcorn bucket and other tie-ins. (WATCH)

Yes, the marketing is pretty insane. Disney/Marvel needs this Fantastic Four film to be a huge hit because it directly leads into the new Avengers: Doomsday movie coming out in December 2026.

Many commenters say they are underwhelmed by the FF trailers and that it looks like the movie will pale in comparison to the tie-ins.

The premium popcorn bucket phenomenon is getting out of hand. We covered a crazy Lord of the Rings tie-in bucket last year.

Some say they’ll buy the bucket but skip the flick.

That’s actually a pretty cool idea!

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD

