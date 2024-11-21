Totally Hammered: Animated Lord of the Rings Movie Throws Down the Gauntlet in Popcorn Bucket Wars

Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and...
Warren Squire  |  7:30 AM on November 21, 2024
Twitchy

Popcorn and pop culture are colliding at movie theaters and it's getting absurd. The movies themselves are now taking a back row to concession stand merch. We're talking about elaborate, movie-inspired popcorn buckets. The new animated Lord of the Rings movie's tie-in bucket could have some getting 'a-salted' with butter and hot kernels.

Take a look.

Most theaters ban weapons, now it looks like you can buy one with your Coke and Milk Duds. What were cinemas thinking?

As impractical as these buckets look, some laugh and say there is at least one upside.

These cinema souvenirs are not cheap.

Unlike traditional popcorn buckets, these have a 'shelf life' on display in a collector's home. This is a recent studio trend to make extra cash and give sci-fi and fantasy film fans another reason to head to the movies.

Here are some recent examples.

Yes, some of these containers hold our interest more than the movies they're based on. Is this a gimmick that will run its course, or will it become the norm for most releases? With many theaters struggling to survive and fans forking over cash, it's a good bet they won't be kicking this bucket anytime soon.

