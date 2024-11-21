Totally Hammered: Animated Lord of the Rings Movie Throws Down the Gauntlet in Popcorn Bucket Wars

Popcorn and pop culture are colliding at movie theaters and it's getting absurd. The movies themselves are now taking a back row to concession stand merch. We're talking about elaborate, movie-inspired popcorn buckets. The new animated Lord of the Rings movie's tie-in bucket could have some getting 'a-salted' with butter and hot kernels.

Advertisement

Take a look.

The first ‘LORD OF THE RINGS: WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM’ popcorn bucket is a 27-inch War Hammer replica. pic.twitter.com/kdGpXmiCg4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 20, 2024

Most theaters ban weapons, now it looks like you can buy one with your Coke and Milk Duds. What were cinemas thinking?

Can’t wait for the fight videos from the theater — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) November 20, 2024

that looks like a disaster waiting to happen — tyler (@fevilon) November 20, 2024

That's gonna be annoying sitting next to someone who has that — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) November 20, 2024

Get the eye patches ready.. — -.- (@StonedLoserLol) November 21, 2024

Gonna be a pleasant experience at the theater with a bunch of kids having these. — Drew Cheshire (@DrewChesh) November 21, 2024

As impractical as these buckets look, some laugh and say there is at least one upside.

This will make it easier to pass the popcorn 😂 — Spenser Clark (@spenserclarkart) November 21, 2024

finally, a way to easily pass the popcorn to my friend 4 seats away — Andie (@Ulyi_Andie) November 21, 2024

These cinema souvenirs are not cheap.

What do people do with all these popcorn buckets? The are a good idea for about 2 hrs — just tweetin' (@justtweetinman) November 20, 2024

Popcorn buckets are out of control. Especially since they all cost like $30-$50 and require a dedicated space for display in your home. — Tim LeVier (@tlevier) November 20, 2024

Unlike traditional popcorn buckets, these have a 'shelf life' on display in a collector's home. This is a recent studio trend to make extra cash and give sci-fi and fantasy film fans another reason to head to the movies.

Here are some recent examples.

First look at the ‘VENOM: THE LAST DANCE’ popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/YuZkZcEa54 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2024

‘GLADIATOR 2’ merchandise for Cinemark:



• Coliseum Popcorn Bucket

• Gladiator Helmet Popcorn Bucket

• Gladiator Keychain

• Gladiator Cup pic.twitter.com/Ii5OGKGYs6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 25, 2024

XenoMorph Popcorn Bucket for #AlienRomulus pic.twitter.com/MyX2PsDT6i — We 🖤 Love Physical Media (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) July 17, 2024

The first ‘WICKED’ popcorn bucket and cup have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/xlrzuo2IDu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 9, 2024

These popcorn buckets are getting better than the movies 🍿😆 — Delon Nacionalista 🕊️ (@m2023Mad) November 21, 2024

Yes, some of these containers hold our interest more than the movies they're based on. Is this a gimmick that will run its course, or will it become the norm for most releases? With many theaters struggling to survive and fans forking over cash, it's a good bet they won't be kicking this bucket anytime soon.