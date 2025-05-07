Sen. James Lankford Argues That Illegals Deserve Due Process

You'll remember that President Joe Biden pretended he couldn't do anything about the border without legislation from Congress authorizing it. President Donald Trump proved him wrong, closing the border on Day 1. As they say, we didn't need a new law, we needed a new president.

During Biden's final year in office, Democrats in the Senate pushed a "bipartisan" bill that would have addressed the border crisis … poorly. Never mind that the House GOP had already passed legislation that was moldering on Chuck Schumer's desk. Biden demanded this new legislation, which still would have let 1.8 million illegals into the country each year.

Of course, when the House rejected the bill, the Democrats all blamed Trump, who was still campaigning, for urging Congress not to pass this bipartisan compromise that would have "secured" the border. This allowed them to saddle Trump with opposing attempts to get control of the border.

The bill's Republican co-sponsor, Sen. James Lankford, went on CNN to argue that illegal aliens needed due process to make their case before being removed from the country.

GOP Senator James Lankford says illegal immigrants deserve some Due Process: "There is a need to be able to give an opportunity for someone to be able to make an argument before they are removed from the country." pic.twitter.com/il2kgpalrV — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 7, 2025

Lankford needs to go. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2025

Uniparty RINO. — Leonard Dick (@CatsTusk) May 7, 2025

How many times? Maryland Man had several chances in front of multiple immigration judges. How many is enough? — @amuse (@amuse) May 7, 2025

The process was determining whether they’re illegal.



No more questions about it. Deport. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 7, 2025

This would end deportations. — Russ Walker (@RWalkerFW) May 7, 2025

That's the goal. They want to make it impossible to deport illegal aliens … even those who've gone on to commit even more serious crimes. They don't want anyone deported.

The Biden administration purposely let in so many that you can’t physically give them each a hearing.



We can’t reward them flooding the system by letting them crash the system. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) May 7, 2025

If a stranger breaks into my house there is no argument to substantiate the illegal action. Same concept. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) May 7, 2025

What argument needs to be made? You are a legal citizen or you are not. Give them an hour to prove their status or deport. Simple. — George L (@Rat_BoyGL) May 7, 2025

Why? Most entered the country under Biden's unlawful policies, yet now we have to go through a lengthy process to get rid of them? — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) May 7, 2025

No one who comes here illegally deserves the "opportunity to make an argument," @SenatorLankford . If they want that opportunity, take the legal path. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) May 7, 2025

Lankford really needs to learn to read the room. Congress rejected his crappy bipartisan compromise, and Americans voted November 5 for mass deportations. Here's just one more RINO who needs to be primaried.

