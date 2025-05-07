Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional...
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywo...
They KNEW and Did NOTHING: Sean Duffy Blames Biden, Mayor Pete for Outdated...
‘What the Hell Is Going On Here?’: Joe Biden Gives First Interview Since...
Payton Jackson: 'I Was Born Black, Not Democrat'
SERIOUSLY? Rep. Thomas Massie Says Congress CANCELED Votes on DOGE Spending Cuts
Superhero Alert! Rep. Brittany Pettersen Heroically Changes Diapers and Chats with the NYT
She's SERIOUS, Y'all: Jessica Tarlov Says 2026, 2028 Are Looking GOOD for Wildly...
Statue of Liberalism: Towering Times Square Artwork Gets DRAGGED As Everything Wrong With...
BREAKING: Black Smoke From the Sistine Chapel, Cardinals Fail to Elect New Pope...
VIP
Mississippi’s Education Surge Defies Stereotypes As Blue State Students Struggle
Andrew Cuom-NO: Disgraced Former Gov. Vows Independent Run If He Loses Democratic NYC...
Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the...
Senator Thom Tillis' Betrayal — Something Big Is Coming

Sen. James Lankford Argues That Illegals Deserve Due Process

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Twitchy

You'll remember that President Joe Biden pretended he couldn't do anything about the border without legislation from Congress authorizing it. President Donald Trump proved him wrong, closing the border on Day 1. As they say, we didn't need a new law, we needed a new president. 

Advertisement

During Biden's final year in office, Democrats in the Senate pushed a "bipartisan" bill that would have addressed the border crisis … poorly. Never mind that the House GOP had already passed legislation that was moldering on Chuck Schumer's desk. Biden demanded this new legislation, which still would have let 1.8 million illegals into the country each year.

Of course, when the House rejected the bill, the Democrats all blamed Trump, who was still campaigning, for urging Congress not to pass this bipartisan compromise that would have "secured" the border. This allowed them to saddle Trump with opposing attempts to get control of the border.

The bill's Republican co-sponsor, Sen. James Lankford, went on CNN to argue that illegal aliens needed due process to make their case before being removed from the country.

That's the goal. They want to make it impossible to deport illegal aliens … even those who've gone on to commit even more serious crimes. They don't want anyone deported.

Recommended

Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams
justmindy
Advertisement

Lankford really needs to learn to read the room. Congress rejected his crappy bipartisan compromise, and Americans voted November 5 for mass deportations. Here's just one more RINO who needs to be primaried.

***

 

Tags: CNN DUE PROCESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SENATOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams
justmindy
Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'
Doug P.
Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional Snitch Law
Amy Curtis
‘What the Hell Is Going On Here?’: Joe Biden Gives First Interview Since Leaving White House
Brett T.
SERIOUSLY? Rep. Thomas Massie Says Congress CANCELED Votes on DOGE Spending Cuts
Amy Curtis
Statue of Liberalism: Towering Times Square Artwork Gets DRAGGED As Everything Wrong With Leftism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams justmindy
Advertisement