Mississippi’s Education Surge Defies Stereotypes As Blue State Students Struggle
Andrew Cuom-NO: Disgraced Former Gov. Vows Independent Run If He Loses Democratic NYC...
Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the...
Senator Thom Tillis' Betrayal — Something Big Is Coming

They KNEW and Did NOTHING: Sean Duffy Blames Biden, Mayor Pete for Outdated Air Traffic Control

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

Earlier, we told you about former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lamenting the fact that 'excessive regulations' are to blame for challenges in building things in America.

Advertisement

Perhaps Mayor Pete is trying to get ahead of these revelations from his competent replacement, Secretary Sean Duffy. Duffy joined Fox News to blame Biden and Buttigieg for failing to update and upgrade our air traffic control system.

WATCH:

And claiming roads and bridges are racist.

We need competent people back in the ATC.

The Left will let you die rather than give up the chance to virtue signal.

They do not.

Someone probably got a really nice house.

It went bye-bye.

More planes crashed under Biden than Trump. But A for effort, Walter. The all caps really sells it.

Fine. Let's address this.

Biden ran on being the adult back in charge and promising to improve things.

He didn't.

Case closed.

Yes, we will. Sadly.

