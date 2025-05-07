They KNEW and Did NOTHING: Sean Duffy Blames Biden, Mayor Pete for Outdated Air Traffic Control

Earlier, we told you about former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lamenting the fact that 'excessive regulations' are to blame for challenges in building things in America.
Perhaps Mayor Pete is trying to get ahead of these revelations from his competent replacement, Secretary Sean Duffy. Duffy joined Fox News to blame Biden and Buttigieg for failing to update and upgrade our air traffic control system.
WATCH:
Buttigieg & Biden knew the air traffic control system was antiquated. They saw the government watchdog reports warning the system was aging.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 6, 2025
What did they do? Nothing! Instead they spent their time focused on changing the name of “cockpit” to “flight deck.” pic.twitter.com/QaNtYvaCCl
And claiming roads and bridges are racist.
Are there any former service people that were fired under Biden, that were air traffic controllers?— MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) May 7, 2025
Hire them, give 'em a fat bonus, and moving expenses covered.
We need competent people back in the ATC.
and DEI hiring practices— Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) May 6, 2025
The Left will let you die rather than give up the chance to virtue signal.
I hope they realize that most of the pilots (and normal people) still call it a cockpit.— The Serious One 56 (@TheSeriousOne56) May 7, 2025
They do not.
Recommended
What ever happened to the $$billions they were suppose to spend at charging stations?— MAGA Muse🇺🇸🙏☦️ (@Kimberl71451840) May 7, 2025
Someone probably got a really nice house.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TRILLION $$$ INFRASTRUCTURE $$$? https://t.co/gI5z1DHazK— deesan 11B10 (@deesan00050636) May 7, 2025
It went bye-bye.
BIDEN DIDN'T CRASH PLANES! YOU AND TRUMP DID! https://t.co/J80Y9Tt5BX— Walter Rhett (@CharlestonPerlo) May 7, 2025
More planes crashed under Biden than Trump. But A for effort, Walter. The all caps really sells it.
Who was the president just before Biden, from 2017-2021? https://t.co/vZhMuHODpb— Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) May 7, 2025
Fine. Let's address this.
Biden ran on being the adult back in charge and promising to improve things.
He didn't.
Case closed.
We will be dealing with the Biden team's misplaced priorities & poor leadership for quite some time. https://t.co/AWVNyHcoz2— Alissa Baker (@alissambaker) May 7, 2025
Yes, we will. Sadly.
