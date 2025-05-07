Pete Buttigieg Says It's Too Hard to Build Things In America Because of Excessive Regulations

When Pete Buttigieg was the Secretary of Transportation under President Biden (and whoever was actually making the calls at the White House during that time), one of the more glaring examples of bloated bureaucracy came in the form of what was required in order to qualify for government grants for infrastructure projects:

Shortly after taking office, the president signed an executive order mandating that the beneficiaries of 40 percent of all federal climate and environmental programs should come from "underserved communities." The order also established the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, which monitors agencies such as the Department of Transportation to ensure the "voices, perspectives, and lived realities of communities with environmental justice concerns are heard in the White House and reflected in federal policies, investments, and decisions." In order to qualify for a grant, applicants must "demonstrate how meaningful public involvement, inclusive of disadvantaged communities, will occur throughout a project’s life cycle." What "public involvement" means is unclear. But the Department of Transportation notes it should involve "intentional outreach to underserved communities." That outreach, the Department of Transportation states, can take the form of "games and contests," "visual preference surveys," or "neighborhood block parties" so long as the grant recipient provides "multilingual staff or interpreters to interact with community members who use languages other than English."

That and so much more is what makes Buttigieg's comments this week even more laughable.

There are just too many government regs, according to one of the Democrats who never met a government regulation he didn't like:

This is rich.



Pete Buttigieg complains about excessive regulations: "It is so hard to build and do things in this country!"



Friendly reminder that Buttigieg spent $42 BILLION on rural broadband without connecting a single American because of insane regulations like "prioritize… pic.twitter.com/SjLrHe38oK — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 7, 2025

The full post from @KyleMartinsen_:

Pete Buttigieg complains about excessive regulations: "It is so hard to build and do things in this country!" Friendly reminder that Buttigieg spent $42 BILLION on rural broadband without connecting a single American because of insane regulations like "prioritize the employment of 'justice-impacted' people with criminal records to install broadband equipment." And to qualify for a grant to build an EV charger the Buttigieg-led DOT demanded companies engage in "intentional outreach to underserved communities" including "block parties" with "multilingual staff" for those "who speak languages other than English." Buttigieg goes on to say he and Biden "could have done more if it was easier to complete the things that we start in this country." What a joke.

Somebody hand Pete a mirror.

"...burdensome requirements for obtaining the funds, including climate change mandates, preferences for hiring union workers and...the employment of 'justice-impacted' people with criminal records to install broadband equipment."https://t.co/GAYO7LZWSG — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 7, 2025

White House 'Equity' Requirements Holding Back EV Charging Station Construction, Internal Docs Showhttps://t.co/T3qqWJCk18 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 7, 2025

Also don't forget that Buttigieg couldn't even figure out how to fill potholes when he was mayor of South Bend.



(Except for the ones in front of his own house) pic.twitter.com/sEaJRoRVjW — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 7, 2025

Just amazing.

Wait til he finds out who was in charge at the time — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) May 7, 2025

Right?

Didn’t he also say that bridges are racist? https://t.co/3K2sNlVNvy — Jay Walker (@FideCounsel) May 7, 2025

Do the roads feel less racist after four years of Transportation Secretary Buttigieg?