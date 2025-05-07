Payton Jackson: 'I Was Born Black, Not Democrat'
SERIOUSLY? Rep. Thomas Massie Says Congress CANCELED Votes on DOGE Spending Cuts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Twitchy

Rep. Thomas Massie is sounding the alarm that Congress quietly canceled votes on DOGE-related spending cuts, and X users are not happy about it.

Here's what Grok had to say:

In early 2025, House Republican leaders tentatively planned to vote on a rescissions package proposed by President Donald Trump during the week of May 5, 2025. The package, expected to be sent to Congress in April 2025, aimed to cancel $9.3 billion in previously approved funding, primarily targeting foreign aid programs, the State Department, and public broadcasting entities like PBS and NPR. The rescissions process, governed by the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, allows the President to propose canceling appropriated funds, which Congress must approve within 45 days of continuous session via a simple majority vote in both chambers. This fast-tracked procedure was seen as a way to formalize spending cuts, particularly those pushed by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, while avoiding legal challenges to unilateral executive actions.
This is maddening.

He did predict this.

Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'
Doug P.
Is anyone really surprised by this?

No, sadly.

It is unacceptable.

It seems voters are angry.

We need to cut spending or everything falls apart.

It's an easy vote.

Yes, it is.

This writer remains skeptical. The Democrats are that bad.

But this doesn't help the GOP in 2026 or 2028.

A giant nothing-burger.

Probably a good idea.

