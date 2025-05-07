SERIOUSLY? Rep. Thomas Massie Says Congress CANCELED Votes on DOGE Spending Cuts

Rep. Thomas Massie is sounding the alarm that Congress quietly canceled votes on DOGE-related spending cuts, and X users are not happy about it.

🚨This wasn’t widely covered in the news, so I will tell you:



Congress was scheduled to vote on rescissions THIS WEEK to cut the waste that DOGE found, but the votes were quietly canceled.



USAID and other programs like PBS and NPR were to be targeted.https://t.co/LRjID4I73y — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 7, 2025

Here's what Grok had to say:

In early 2025, House Republican leaders tentatively planned to vote on a rescissions package proposed by President Donald Trump during the week of May 5, 2025. The package, expected to be sent to Congress in April 2025, aimed to cancel $9.3 billion in previously approved funding, primarily targeting foreign aid programs, the State Department, and public broadcasting entities like PBS and NPR. The rescissions process, governed by the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, allows the President to propose canceling appropriated funds, which Congress must approve within 45 days of continuous session via a simple majority vote in both chambers. This fast-tracked procedure was seen as a way to formalize spending cuts, particularly those pushed by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, while avoiding legal challenges to unilateral executive actions.

This is maddening. Hell will freeze over before Congress cuts spending. But you did predict that this would happen: pic.twitter.com/cWrBTJZ4zt — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 7, 2025 He did predict this. Lol no one expected y’all to actually do anything — Molly Rutherford, MD (@unbridledmd) May 7, 2025

Is anyone really surprised by this?

No, sadly.

It is unacceptable.

People need to get angry about this and do something. Otherwise nothing will ever change. Our system requires congress to act in this situation. It cannot be done without them supporting us on it. — Robbie J (@RobbieJ377) May 7, 2025

It seems voters are angry.

🚨 JUST IN: GOP Leadership quietly CANCELLED votes on DOGE cuts which were set to happen this week, per Rep. Thomas Massie



USAID, NPR, and PBS were set to be cut.



If Republicans don’t grow a spine, WE WILL LOSE the House next year.



AMERICANS VOTED FOR CUTS! pic.twitter.com/aZj2EOg60R — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2025

We need to cut spending or everything falls apart.

WHAT THE HELL ARE THESE REPUBLICANS DOING?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



This should be the easiest votes to pass.



Waste, fraud, abuse.... come on!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 7, 2025

It's an easy vote.

This is a betrayal of what we voted for — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 7, 2025

Yes, it is.

They had one job, cut the waste, and they folded faster than a DC ethics committee. If GOP leadership can’t deliver on basic promises, they’re handing 2026 to the Democrats gift-wrapped in PBS tote bags. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 7, 2025

This writer remains skeptical. The Democrats are that bad.

But this doesn't help the GOP in 2026 or 2028.

After all that work to find the waste and fraud. https://t.co/9U26LoJRx7 pic.twitter.com/15ivxRXAQn — Total Bullshark (@Bullsharkbite) May 7, 2025

A giant nothing-burger.

Call your representive's office and register your displeasure. Don't let them squander this historic chance to set things right. https://t.co/jrPlPkq7qP — redstatetees (@redstatetees) May 7, 2025

Probably a good idea.

