Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Courts' Power

VIP
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 10:40 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

It started with Daniel Horowitz of Blaze Media asking why the GOP can't put provisions in the 'Big Beautiful Bill' to prevent state gun laws that contradict federal gun legislation. If, after all, other non-budgetary language can be added to the bill, why not that?

This prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to chime in with support for provisions that would stop left-wing activist district judges from interfering with Trump's deportation efforts.

As Twitchy readers know, a Colorado judge just blocked Trump from deporting the family of the Colorado terrorist, Mohamed Soliman.

DeSantis raised the possibility of Congress stripping district court jurisdiction in such matters. It's well past time to stop activist courts from acting like an arm of the Democrat Party to thwart the Trump agenda that people voted for.

We don't generally highlight posts from small, random accounts, but this one was too good to pass up because it set up the classic cartoon chronicle many of us remember from our youth.

Enter Wyle E Coyote.

DeSantis is no stranger to criticism, but the dig at his Constitutional chops proved to be too much for the Florida man to ignore.

That's when he embraced his inner Road Runner.

KABOOM! That one fell with the thuddiest thud one could expect from the finest of ACME anvils.

Twitter/X users wasted no time dog-piling the canine Constitutionalist.

Actually, Mr. Coyote, DeSantis is right. The Constitutional authority that matters here is that given to Congress by Article III of the Constitution, which grants it the power to establish federal courts 'inferior' to the Supreme Court and to define their jurisdiction.

Ouch. He's had enough.

Wyle E wasn't the only one (incorrectly) taking issue with DeSantis over the question, but he certainly elicited the best response.

Meep! Meep!

Editor’s Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump’s agenda and insulting the will of the people.

