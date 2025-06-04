Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Courts' Power

It started with Daniel Horowitz of Blaze Media asking why the GOP can't put provisions in the 'Big Beautiful Bill' to prevent state gun laws that contradict federal gun legislation. If, after all, other non-budgetary language can be added to the bill, why not that?

If the GOP can put measures in the BBB that aren't budget related but pre-empt states from passing regulation on AI, and allowing land grabs for carbon capture pipelines, why can't the GOP just pass a federal pre-emption on state gun laws that contradict Heller, McDonald, Bruen,… — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 4, 2025

This prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to chime in with support for provisions that would stop left-wing activist district judges from interfering with Trump's deportation efforts.

As Twitchy readers know, a Colorado judge just blocked Trump from deporting the family of the Colorado terrorist, Mohamed Soliman.

DeSantis raised the possibility of Congress stripping district court jurisdiction in such matters. It's well past time to stop activist courts from acting like an arm of the Democrat Party to thwart the Trump agenda that people voted for.

And add provisions stripping courts of jurisdiction over issues like immigration so district judges can’t constantly throw sand in the gears of the Trump deportation efforts.



This would also make the additional funds for interior enforcement and border security far more… https://t.co/hvyQZDwfAj — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 4, 2025

We don't generally highlight posts from small, random accounts, but this one was too good to pass up because it set up the classic cartoon chronicle many of us remember from our youth.

Enter Wyle E Coyote.

Congress cannot strip the Judicial branch of their Constitutional authority, dipsh**. — Wyle E Coyote, Super Genius (@5150merica) June 4, 2025

DeSantis is no stranger to criticism, but the dig at his Constitutional chops proved to be too much for the Florida man to ignore.

That's when he embraced his inner Road Runner.

Well, a “dipsh- -“ that has read Article III, Section 2 of the Constitution, which gives Congress the authority to make “exceptions” to the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court (and by extension limit the jurisdiction of the lower federal courts, which are creatures of… https://t.co/atlj8xWdUm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 4, 2025

KABOOM! That one fell with the thuddiest thud one could expect from the finest of ACME anvils.

You absolute moron. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 4, 2025

Twitter/X users wasted no time dog-piling the canine Constitutionalist.

Uh, yes they can. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 4, 2025

Actually, Mr. Coyote, DeSantis is right. The Constitutional authority that matters here is that given to Congress by Article III of the Constitution, which grants it the power to establish federal courts 'inferior' to the Supreme Court and to define their jurisdiction.

Ouch. He's had enough.

Governor DeSantis just cooking randoms on the TL is so funny — Hempstead Tires (@HempsteadTirez) June 4, 2025

Wyle E wasn't the only one (incorrectly) taking issue with DeSantis over the question, but he certainly elicited the best response.

Ouch! That coyote just became road kill — Christopher 🇺🇸 (@C_Hurl802) June 4, 2025

Meep! Meep!

Editor’s Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump’s agenda and insulting the will of the people.

