Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
We Thought No One Was Above the Law? NJ Mayor Baraka Sues DHS...
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took...
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See...
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCH...
Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill...
Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformatio...
KJP Leaves the Democrat Party! Joy Reid Throws MSNBC Under The Bus!
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unles...
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaz...
Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's...

THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on June 04, 2025
Artist Angie

A Biden appointed federal judge in Colorado might have read the USA Today's sob story about the family of accused Boulder, Colorado terrorist Mohamed Soliman being set for deportation because he's attempting to put a stop to it.

Advertisement

This won't surprise you since judges suddenly seem to think they run the executive branch:

Where were all these judges when the Biden administration was allowing an invasion of illegals by the tens of millions?

Sigh.

The Left went from "Trump's illegally and inhumanely deporting people" to "Trump didn't deport people fast enough" just for temporary narrative purposes because they have zero shame. Ditto for these judges.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody
Doug P.
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See This (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
Brett T.
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
Brett T.
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Libraries
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody Doug P.
Advertisement