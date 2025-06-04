THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist

A Biden appointed federal judge in Colorado might have read the USA Today's sob story about the family of accused Boulder, Colorado terrorist Mohamed Soliman being set for deportation because he's attempting to put a stop to it.

This won't surprise you since judges suddenly seem to think they run the executive branch:

BREAKING: Colorado federal judge Gordon Gallagher, a Biden appointee, has issued an order blocking the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Boulder terror suspect Mohamed Soliman. pic.twitter.com/Lo8R1Yp19E — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2025

Where were all these judges when the Biden administration was allowing an invasion of illegals by the tens of millions?

Well done John Roberts https://t.co/3HOYWSgsir — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 4, 2025

Sigh.

There’s not going to be a judiciary left if this keeps up.



Not one with any effect, at least. https://t.co/ySV3RtbgqU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 4, 2025

How long are we going to pretend we can share a country? https://t.co/qbxZ8bmIT7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 4, 2025

Just the other day, leftist were asking why Trump hadn’t deported this guy before he attacked. https://t.co/xSHFP8UAY4 — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 4, 2025

The Left went from "Trump's illegally and inhumanely deporting people" to "Trump didn't deport people fast enough" just for temporary narrative purposes because they have zero shame. Ditto for these judges.