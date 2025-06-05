Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the...
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its President's Campaign

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 AM on June 05, 2025
ImgFlip

It almost feels unnatural to hear about teachers' union corruption and NOT immediately see the name Randi Weingarten. Especially when the news comes from our favorite Randi Wrecker, Corey DeAngelis. 

But such is the ubiquity of the misconduct across so many teachers' unions (and such has been the malignant influence of Weingarten on all of them) that it's becoming difficult to swing a cat around any union and not hit some malfeasance. 

This week, DeAngelis exposed a gigantic story of teachers' union fraud in New Jersey and the upcoming New Jersey gubernatorial election this fall. Check it out: 

A shorter way of explaining this story is that Spiller gave himself $40 million for the election, funneled through the slush fund of his union, the New Jersey Education Association, which is supposed to be spending money on educating children, the last time we checked. 

Oh, and the union has also endorsed Spiller, which we suppose is a nice bit of icing on top of the crap cake they are serving to voters. 

Here are some additional details from The New Jersey Monitor: 

A super PAC aligned with statewide teachers union the New Jersey Education Association has put at least $40 million into an independent expenditure group backing the gubernatorial candidacy of Democrat Sean Spiller, the union’s president, according to new campaign filings.

The spending dwarfs Spiller’s own. The union leader was the only one of the six Democrats vying on June 10 for the nomination to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy to miss fundraising and spending thresholds needed to qualify for matching public funds and debates organized by the commission.

Spiller reported raising a cumulative $438,817 on his most recent campaign filing. He’s spent just $342,059 over the course of the cycle — nearly 110 times less than Working New Jersey has spent boosting his campaign.

Asked to comment, Spiller said in a statement from his campaign that his backing comes from 'working folks.'

LOL. 'Working folks. That's rich. 

But sure. Why spend your own money when you can bilk millions more from teachers, students, and taxpayers? 

Not only should Spiller be removed from the June 10 primary, but in a just world, he would be indicted. We're pretty sure even Bob Menendez blushed at this level of corruption.

It is criminal. 

(We mean that metaphorically because in a state as corrupt as New Jersey, this is all likely perfectly legal. Or at least, on the edges of being legal.)

'Should be' is the key phrase. 

But whether it is legal or not, it is repugnant. We hope New Jersey voters take note, even Democratic voters. 

Oh, sure, sure. Hey, why not just raid school cafeterias too to cater Spiller's next fundraiser? 

That much seems patently obvious. 

That, too. 

We know they don't care about the kids. Wiengarten has made that clear time and again. And her teachers' union has been doing this for years. This was also a major source of funding for disgraced Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. 

But this case in New Jersey is so glaringly egregious ($40 MILLION!) that we can only hope that more people start to take notice. 

It's almost the textbook definition of money laundering. 

LOL. 

At least Spiller is staying on brand for Democrat politicians in the Garden State. 

That's a great analogy. 

And DeAngelis agreed with the second sentence of that post. And then some. 

Immediately, if not sooner. 

The good news is that school choice is winning across the country. And that means the power of teachers' unions is fading rapidly. 

But thanks to their forced conscription of actual teachers, bullying all of them into paying union dues or else, they still have a LOT of money. 

Of course, they won't spend that on students. They're too busy trying to buy elections with it. 

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION NEW JERSEY

