UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning

Randi Weingarten is a crazy person.

OK, granted, this is not exactly breaking news, especially for Twitchy readers, but wait 'til you get a load of her unhinged rant today at the kickoff of the American Federation of Teachers Conference in Houston.

Recently, Twitchy reported on the deranged screaming of NEA President Becky Pringle and we thought nothing could top that level of cultish, power-hungry behavior.

We were wrong.

In Houston today, Weingerten was literally bouncing up and down with rage regarding the school choice movement's successes this year. Watch:

Is ... is she actually crying at the end there? This is not a stable person and not one that should have anything to do with children.

Oh, but it gets even worse. The 'existential threat to democracy and freedom' she is talking about? Yep, you guessed it. She is referring to Donald Trump, as this longer clip shows:

Just days after he was shot in an attempted ass*ss*nat*on, Randi Weingarten suggests Trump is an "existential threat to democracy and freedom" and that he's a violent, tyrannical, fascist.



Is this what "toning it down" looks like?



Deranged.pic.twitter.com/5fx8os6N7o — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

Way to 'lower the temperature' in the wake of an assassination attempt, Randi.

But as much as she hates Trump, Weingarten reserves her true rage for the leaders of the school choice movement, namely Corey De-Angelis, Christopher Rufo, and Chaya Raichik, among others.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten singles out me, Chris Rufo, and Betsy DeVos as her union's primary enemies.



It's great to be on the side of parents with both of you, @realchrisrufo & @BetsyDeVos.



We are winning. pic.twitter.com/g3QMujv7Y2 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 22, 2024

Teacher union boss just went on stage and labeled all these people a threat to the public school system.



INCREDIBLE HONOR! Thank you @rweingarten!



WE NEED TO SHUT DOWN THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION pic.twitter.com/Wyb1nOsMtL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

Something tells us Weingarten's 'enemies list' displayed on stage here isn't going to work out the way she thinks it will. Turns out that being hated by Weingarten is a badge of honor for anyone who cares about students and learning.

It really is. Well done to all of you.

Maybe the funniest moment, however, was the display of pure projection that Weingarten put on while talking about school choice leaders.

Get a load of this:

This person is in charge of one of the largest teacher’s unions in the Country. pic.twitter.com/R11018Igtr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

First of all, congratulations to DeAngelis, Rufo, and Raichik for becoming billionaires. We had no idea. LOL.

Can we get a grant?

More importantly, though, listen to how well Weingarten describes herself in attacking others. 'Greed, power, and privilege,' Randi? Really? That's a pretty bold accusation for someone who makes $600,000 a year to strip parents and students of their rights. Not to mention indoctrinating them with woke ideologies, which she labels 'reason, critical thinking, and honest history.'

Weingarten was honest about one thing she said though. 'They fear what we do.'

Yep. That's why they are winning over parents, students, and legislatures. Because what you do is horrific.

When a Teacher's Union has a list of "enemies"... you really have to wonder what they're organized for. https://t.co/uqYWUxM0EA — Tracy (@tgrif74) July 22, 2024

We're surprised Weingarten didn't paint little mustaches on all of the people she put on screen.

If you’re on the AFT’s enemies list, you’re doing something right. https://t.co/37ezOPE1HD — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) July 22, 2024

They're doing everything right. And it has driven Weingarten even more insane than she already was.

HA. Good comparison. But here is a pretty funny look at why people might be less than impressed with our public education system:

Let's see how the education system is fairing...YIKES...😯😳 pic.twitter.com/VJOgfdCgvw — Jimmy Falk5 (@JimmyFalk_55) July 22, 2024

Those are always hilarious, but the reality is much less funny. Fewer than 40 percent of 4th-grade public school students are proficient in math or reading. By the time public school students reach 8th grade, those numbers drop to at or below 30 percent.

DeAngelis himself summed up why Weingarten is so deranged in these rants. And he only needed two words to do it.

It's afraid indeed. And it should be.

Public schools have failed America's kids and Randi Weingarten and Becky Pringle are two of the biggest reasons why.

She can keep bounding and screaming all she wants. Parents have woken up. And school choice champions like Corey De-Angelis, Christopher Rufo, and Chaya Raichik will just keep winning while laughing at her.