James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on July 08, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

We really should take a moment to thank the teachers unions for doing their part in 2020 to support and push school choice. Oh sure, it was accidental and they were only looking to serve themselves by holding education hostage for more power and money BUT if they hadn't been so horrible, so selfish, so evil and vile, the fight for school choice across the country would definitely be more challenging. But once parents saw the unions for who they are (even Democrat parents), it all changed. And the presidents of the unions are getting nervous because school choice means the end of teachers unions.

And of course, the end of their cushy, half-a-million a year salaries.

So they're getting SUPER desperate to elect Biden.

Case in point, watch National Education Association President Becky Pringle (this is nuts):

Side note, when this editor played this speech both corgis whined and woofed.

This chick is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And then enter James Woods.

Ahem.

ALL THE THINGS!

We've seen this movie ... no thanks.

