James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL

We really should take a moment to thank the teachers unions for doing their part in 2020 to support and push school choice. Oh sure, it was accidental and they were only looking to serve themselves by holding education hostage for more power and money BUT if they hadn't been so horrible, so selfish, so evil and vile, the fight for school choice across the country would definitely be more challenging. But once parents saw the unions for who they are (even Democrat parents), it all changed. And the presidents of the unions are getting nervous because school choice means the end of teachers unions.
And of course, the end of their cushy, half-a-million a year salaries.
So they're getting SUPER desperate to elect Biden.
Case in point, watch National Education Association President Becky Pringle (this is nuts):
This deranged lunatic is President of the National Education Association, largest teachers union in the United States.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2024
Homeschooling never looked better.pic.twitter.com/e9Slmv2NH6
Side note, when this editor played this speech both corgis whined and woofed.
This chick is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.
The nation's largest teachers union just endorsed Joe Biden.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2024
The union's staff went on strike during their annual conference.
Joe Biden canceled his speech at their convention after the strike was announced.
This video should count as an in-kind contribution for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/G5r5k2e5oL
HA HA HA HA HA HA
And then enter James Woods.
President of the National Education Association.— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 8, 2024
And clearly a cunning linguist… pic.twitter.com/LheAka8mYN
Ahem.
ALL THE THINGS!
To preserve our democracy!!! pic.twitter.com/yh1BfcX6Mr— A (@wokeup2o2o) July 8, 2024
Demonic. pic.twitter.com/db9QsLwOyk— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) July 8, 2024
We've seen this movie ... no thanks.
She seems very angry.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2024
What’s her beef?
ALL THE THINGS!
These are not serious people.— Ms Sherlock (@poccrt) July 8, 2024
Worse than that.
They're lunatics.
