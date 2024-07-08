POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to Hill Democrats Refusing to Withdraw

Just when we think the Biden s**t-show can't get any more entertaining we're proven wrong and must go out and purchase even MORE popcorn. Seriously, at this point if you play the market we'd suggest finding a way to invest in popcorn.

Because this is just getting better and better.

Seems Joe Biden has written a LETTER to Hill Democrats declining to step aside because sure, he totally wrote the letter. Totally.

The part about calling for the drama to end ... that's hilarious. And again, something only a woman would write.

Jill. We see you.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden insists in a letter to Hill Democrats that he "declines" to step aside and says it's time for the party drama "to end." https://t.co/Khi2apiZCm — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2024

From the AP:

President Joe Biden, in a letter to congressional Democrats, stood firm against calls for him to drop his candidacy and called for an “end” to the intraparty drama that has torn apart Democrats about whether he should stay in the race after his dismal public debate performance. Biden wrote in the two-page letter Monday that “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.” He stressed that the party has “one job,” which is to defeat presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in November. “We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election,” Biden said in the letter. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.” The letter was sent from the campaign to Democratic lawmakers as they return to Washington following the July 4 recess.

Seriously, if anyone believes Joe wrote this we have a lovely bridge for sale.

Did he actually write the letter? — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) July 8, 2024

Not no way not no how.

Wasn't this meeting supposed to be face-to-face? — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) July 8, 2024

We believe so ... funny how that didn't happen.

Biden's insistence on staying in the election is great news for the country since he will likely lose.



Hang in there, Joe! #Trump2024 #MAGA — Steve Hartkopf (@srobhartkopf) July 8, 2024

Hey man, the 14,000,000 Democrats nominated him.

I thought this is what a Tyrant would do 🤔 — Joseph galimi (@joseph_galimi) July 8, 2024

Everything they accused Trump of doing and being, they're doing and they are.

Nobody projects like a Democrat.

