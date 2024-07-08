You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and...
Biden Promises Remaining Loyalists That 'Dark Brandon Is Coming Back' (No, and He...
Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Media...
Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dude, What? Eric Swalwell Is Latest Lefty With an Unhinged Theory About Project...
Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White...
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative
New Republic Cover Image Portrays Trump As Literally Hitler
Hugh Hewitt Spots Something Curious About Democrat Behavior
House GOP Whip Tom Emmer Describes How the 'Consequences of Bidenomics' Are Being...
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll...
BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her'...
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for...

*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to Hill Democrats Refusing to Withdraw

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on July 08, 2024
Sarah D.

Just when we think the Biden s**t-show can't get any more entertaining we're proven wrong and must go out and purchase even MORE popcorn. Seriously, at this point if you play the market we'd suggest finding a way to invest in popcorn.

Advertisement

Because this is just getting better and better.

Seems Joe Biden has written a LETTER to Hill Democrats declining to step aside because sure, he totally wrote the letter. Totally.

The part about calling for the drama to end ... that's hilarious. And again, something only a woman would write. 

Jill. We see you.

From the AP:

President Joe Biden, in a letter to congressional Democrats, stood firm against calls for him to drop his candidacy and called for an “end” to the intraparty drama that has torn apart Democrats about whether he should stay in the race after his dismal public debate performance.

Biden wrote in the two-page letter Monday that “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.” He stressed that the party has “one job,” which is to defeat presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in November.

“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election,” Biden said in the letter. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”

The letter was sent from the campaign to Democratic lawmakers as they return to Washington following the July 4 recess.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Seriously, if anyone believes Joe wrote this we have a lovely bridge for sale.

Not no way not no how.

We believe so ... funny how that didn't happen.

Hey man, the 14,000,000 Democrats nominated him.

Everything they accused Trump of doing and being, they're doing and they are.

Nobody projects like a Democrat.

======================================================================

Related:

WUT? Jemele Hill Proves There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking Why There's No Pro-Lefty Media

Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today

WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)

Advertisement

Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare the Crap Out of 2020 'Players'

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and SLAAAY QUEEN
Sam J.
Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great Salt Lake Is Racist
Grateful Calvin
Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Media is Pro-Trump
Sam J.
Rob Schneider Delivers Knockout Blow to Dems' 'Democracy Is in Danger' Narrative
Gordon K
Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement