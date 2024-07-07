BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her'...
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for...
Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare...
Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is...
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interv...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal...
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden...
As the Negative Stories Amass the Biden's Better Recognize Their Time Is Up
Aaron Rupar: Biden Will Have a Tough Time Beating Trump If the Media...
Democratic Fundraiser Erroneously Suggests McConnell Was Never Asked to Step Down After 'F...
People Think That Journalists 'Have All Kinds of Secret Knowledge We're Not Telling...
Editor of 'Washington Free Beacon' Travels Back in Time to Demonstrate when Biden...
NBC News: Biden’s Family Attempting to get More Involved in His White House...
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park

Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on July 07, 2024
Twitchy

Jarvis has quickly become one of our favorites here at Twitchy, and when you see his efforts to defend journalists after they were duped by the cunning tactics of the evil White House you can clearly see why. He cares so much about journos. All of them.

Advertisement

Surely everyone knows journos are the most delicate among us, right?

THAT'S RIGHT GUYS, the media is the real victim in all of this Biden malarkey! They were only doing their jobs! It was the White House's fault! ELEVENTY!

Heh.

See for yourself:

Cunning is not a word that normally comes to mind with the Biden White House but in this case it works.

Which of course is not a compliment for our pals in the White House.

Jarvis continued:

Yes. We should do more to help keep journos from being duped.

Maybe if they learned to code?

THIS WORKS. 

Please don't trick us because we only write what we're told to write and don't actually spend any time thinking about what we write before we write it.

Recommended

WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Here's where it gets REALLY funny:

HA HA HA HA HA

Poor Tater.

And see? Jarvis is a giver.

You're welcome, king.

That kills us.

======================================================================

Related:

WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)

Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare the Crap Out of 2020 'Players'

Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is All About' in Interview (Watch)

RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions

ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal DEI Hire Kamala Harris

=======================================================================

Tags: BRIAN STELTER JARVIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)
Sam J.
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions
Sam J.
BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her' for Gaza Fundraiser
Sam J.
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden from Politico Journo
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal DEI Hire Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Tells a WHOPPER of a Doozy Describing What 'Joe Biden is All About' in Interview (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement