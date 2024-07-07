Media Was DUPED! Jarvis and Brian Stelter Back-and-Forth the FUNNIEST Damn Thing You'll Read Today

Jarvis has quickly become one of our favorites here at Twitchy, and when you see his efforts to defend journalists after they were duped by the cunning tactics of the evil White House you can clearly see why. He cares so much about journos. All of them.

Surely everyone knows journos are the most delicate among us, right?

THAT'S RIGHT GUYS, the media is the real victim in all of this Biden malarkey! They were only doing their jobs! It was the White House's fault! ELEVENTY!

Heh.

See for yourself:

The journos are the real victims here, duped by the cunning tactics of the White House. pic.twitter.com/kHxXE74b7U — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 6, 2024

Cunning is not a word that normally comes to mind with the Biden White House but in this case it works.

Which of course is not a compliment for our pals in the White House.

Jarvis continued:

We need a new national initiative: Don’t Dupe The Journos. We will raise awareness about the importance of not duping the journos. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 6, 2024

Yes. We should do more to help keep journos from being duped.

Maybe if they learned to code?

New WaPo sub - get rid of Democracy Dies in Darkness, replace it with a bold all caps PLEASE DO NOT TRICK US. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 6, 2024

THIS WORKS.

Please don't trick us because we only write what we're told to write and don't actually spend any time thinking about what we write before we write it.

Note to everyone yelling at me - the journos are not like you and me. They are exceptionally vulnerable and unintelligent. A mature, healthy society would take care of them. https://t.co/qeCfENZ4lc — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 6, 2024

Here's where it gets REALLY funny:

Thank you for protectively cropping my handle out of this — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 7, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Poor Tater.

And see? Jarvis is a giver.

You’re welcome king. See my pinned tweet for more details on my anti-journo bullying efforts! — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 7, 2024

You're welcome, king.

That kills us.

