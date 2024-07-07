ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal DEI Hire Kamala Harris

Joe Biden told Americans he was going to pick a black woman for his VP ... he literally bragged about a DEI hire, ultimately setting Kamala Harris up to never be taken seriously. Ok, to be fair, we're not sure there are many people out there who would have taken Kam-Kam Cackles all that seriously anyway but still, Biden cared more about being the kind old powerful white guy giving the so-called black woman her big break that he didn't even think about that.

Or rather, the people pulling his strings didn't think about that.

In essence, all he really did was expose how dangerous DEI is to the very people it's supposed to help. Case in point, the New York Post's brutally honest take on Kamala possibly being the first DEI president.

America may soon be subjected to the country’s first DEI president: Kamala Harris https://t.co/NKW0RuBuBr pic.twitter.com/hF86fo4NCw — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2024

As you can imagine, the Left is taking this EXCEPTIONALLY well.

Heh.

KIDDING.

Sam Stein is super ticked:

The inability of conservatives to not do this type of sh*t is a potentially major upside to elevating Harris https://t.co/gMBKMB3Z8d — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 6, 2024

What type of sh*t is that, Sam? Being honest? Yeah, we have this really bad habit of being honest.

Our bad.

There are two things Republicans hate, women and black people. pic.twitter.com/YmeF5KYP7I — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 6, 2024

*sigh*

Oh look! A photo of the inside of the New York Post editorial office. pic.twitter.com/w6914TxeYI — Kes Bretagne (@KesendraB) July 6, 2024

FFS. We'd ask what happened to these people but you know what, ultimately we're not sure we really want to know.

Watch it, NY Post. Your racism is showing. This is beyond disgusting. — Aimée B Hogan (@aimeehogan8) July 7, 2024

Notice none of them are calling Biden out for making her position about her color and sex. People NOTICING are the bad guys.

Wild stuff.

As opposed to being subjected to its first felon President who raped young girls?



Sounds good to me — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) July 6, 2024

Because who needs unity when you can have divisive identity politics driving the nation forward? — Gianni POV (@giannipov) July 6, 2024

Again, take it up with Biden.

Unbelievably racist. — Mark S DeRosa - INFJ.🏳️‍🌈 (@MarkSDeRosa) July 6, 2024

Not even a little bit. Unless this person is talking about Biden picking his vp based on her skin color then yes ... yes that was incredibly racist.

Biden: “I’m going to choose my VP based on race”



NyPost: “Biden chose Harris because of her race”



Lefties: “this is RACIST” pic.twitter.com/8v8TJUKOgO — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) July 7, 2024

Basically, EL OH EL.

