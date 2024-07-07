RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interv...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal DEI Hire Kamala Harris

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on July 07, 2024
Twitchy

Joe Biden told Americans he was going to pick a black woman for his VP ... he literally bragged about a DEI hire, ultimately setting Kamala Harris up to never be taken seriously. Ok, to be fair, we're not sure there are many people out there who would have taken Kam-Kam Cackles all that seriously anyway but still, Biden cared more about being the kind old powerful white guy giving the so-called black woman her big break that he didn't even think about that.

Or rather, the people pulling his strings didn't think about that.

In essence, all he really did was expose how dangerous DEI is to the very people it's supposed to help. Case in point, the New York Post's brutally honest take on Kamala possibly being the first DEI president.

As you can imagine, the Left is taking this EXCEPTIONALLY well.

Heh.

KIDDING.

Sam Stein is super ticked:

What type of sh*t is that, Sam? Being honest? Yeah, we have this really bad habit of being honest.

Our bad.

*sigh*

FFS. We'd ask what happened to these people but you know what, ultimately we're not sure we really want to know.

Notice none of them are calling Biden out for making her position about her color and sex. People NOTICING are the bad guys.

Wild stuff.

Again, take it up with Biden.

Not even a little bit. Unless this person is talking about Biden picking his vp based on her skin color then yes ... yes that was incredibly racist.

Basically, EL OH EL.

