'Looks Really ... WHITE': Biden Rally in SUPER BLUE, Dem-Heavy Madison, WI NOT a Great Look, Like At All

Biden only barely one Wisconsin in 2020, and that was largely in part to cities like Milwaukee and Madison. Like other states, Wisconsin would be solidly red if not for these large cities sucking the states dry and destroying them with progressive BS policies.

Or something like that.

Welp, looks like Team Biden is in Madison, WI today and ... it's not great.

The scene for President Biden’s rally in Madison, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/yLr9a8XRg2 — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 5, 2024

Yikes.

Ouch.

Woof.

All of the above.

Looks like the local teachers union forced a mandatory membership attendance — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 5, 2024

HA! And thank goodness, there might not be anyone else there if not.

That too.

How many people? 30? — Sheila Anderson (@Sheila5961) July 5, 2024

If that many.

Biden supporters, still masking in 2024.

Just at night. OH, and on the weekends and most holidays.

10’s of people attending. Impressive. — David C (@beegjuan1) July 5, 2024

Ain't it though?

Crazy! And they said thus guy was done, look at the dozens ot people in that room! — cannonsf (@cannonsf1) July 5, 2024

Dozens! Tens!

Not good.

It appears the campaign flooded the yes men into the audience, they'll cheer for anything President Biden says — Gosu (@gosu984) July 5, 2024

Wonder how many of them are homeless people they paid to come in and pretend they support Biden.

Was that mean? Our bad, we'll apologize later.

