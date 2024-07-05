It's Time to Play What's That Stain! Biden Pic Shows Sorta Gross and OBVIOUS Jacket Stain and OMG-LOL

It would be completely immature and petty for anyone to make fun of a stain on President Joe Biden's jacket, especially after the week the man has had. Childish even. Shameful.
Thank GOODNESS we're immature, petty, and even childish sometimes.
Shameful too.
Heh.
Hey, if they didn't want us to make fun of Joe for having a giant and VERY OBVIOUS stain on his jacket maybe they should take better care of the guy and not let him wander around looking like a slovenly, lost, homeless old man.
Joe Biden has a stain on his jacket. What is it? (Wrong answers only.) pic.twitter.com/CX4a73jnFj— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 5, 2024
And here we go.
Heh.
It's a deep fake stain.— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 5, 2024
Mustard that for some unknown reason is 43% more expensive— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 5, 2024
Either they forgot to use the dribble bib or it’s a booger.— Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) July 5, 2024
Eeeeewwwww
Could be mustard from his 4th of July hot dog... pic.twitter.com/DsHv7R2D1N— WhittyMike ن (@WhittyMike) July 5, 2024
sdsdfs
Chocolate chocolate chip ice cream— 𝕭𝖔𝖜𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘 ⚾️ 🐅 (@BowhuntressInMI) July 5, 2024
Harry Sisson’s dna.— Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) July 5, 2024
We didn't say it.
We read it and laughed.
We included it in this piece.
But we didn't say it.
It's a borrowed jacket from Bill Clinton.— Whiskey 💜💜 (@RetroWhiskey) July 5, 2024
We see what they did there.
I don't think there's any wrong answers.— 1_Freeman 🇺🇸 🇮🇱💪 (@Glockfan19) July 5, 2024
And that's what makes this game FUN.
Baby food. Mashed peas my guess.— Wylē (@D0gWylie) July 5, 2024
Recommended
Looks like Hawk Tuah.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 5, 2024
Ahem.
Hey, we left out some of the grosser more grown up guesses, thank you very much.
Eagles’ gotta poo too pic.twitter.com/LbDvkVuuw3— Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) July 5, 2024
True.
You sure that’s a stain and not a tracking device in case he wonders off like many dementia patients do??— Miss Britt (@BrittLee58) July 5, 2024
Feasible.
My reaction is his face. A rare internet happening. pic.twitter.com/tzBCMUlHi6— Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) July 5, 2024
Rubbery. Plastic. Vacant.
Good point.
======================================================================
Related:
Liz Just Take the L! Trump-Obsessed Liz Cheney DRAGGED Brutally for Trying to Politicize Independence Day
This Is a JOKE! Grocery Store Owner/Operator Takes Biden's Claims About Grocery Store Price Gouging APART
Just WOW: Do NOT Let Media Spin June Jobs Numbers Because the Reality Is NOT Good for America (OR Biden)
Black Podcasters DROP Mark Hamill on His Empty Head for Smugly Asking for Someone to Explain 'Black Jobs'
SOOO Many Haters, SOOO Little Time: Let's Check in on the Twitchy Hate Mail, Shall We?
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member