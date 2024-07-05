Still No Apology From CBS News for This 2-Week-Old Pure Propaganda Defense of...
It's Time to Play What's That Stain! Biden Pic Shows Sorta Gross and OBVIOUS Jacket Stain and OMG-LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on July 05, 2024
AngieArtist

It would be completely immature and petty for anyone to make fun of a stain on President Joe Biden's jacket, especially after the week the man has had. Childish even. Shameful.

Advertisement

Thank GOODNESS we're immature, petty, and even childish sometimes.

Shameful too.

Heh.

Hey, if they didn't want us to make fun of Joe for having a giant and VERY OBVIOUS stain on his jacket maybe they should take better care of the guy and not let him wander around looking like a slovenly, lost, homeless old man.

And here we go.

Heh.

Eeeeewwwww

sdsdfs

We didn't say it.

We read it and laughed.

We included it in this piece.

But we didn't say it.

We see what they did there.

And that's what makes this game FUN.

Ahem.

Hey, we left out some of the grosser more grown up guesses, thank you very much.

True.

Feasible.

Rubbery. Plastic. Vacant.

Good point.

