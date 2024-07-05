It's Time to Play What's That Stain! Biden Pic Shows Sorta Gross and OBVIOUS Jacket Stain and OMG-LOL

It would be completely immature and petty for anyone to make fun of a stain on President Joe Biden's jacket, especially after the week the man has had. Childish even. Shameful.

Thank GOODNESS we're immature, petty, and even childish sometimes.

Shameful too.

Heh.

Hey, if they didn't want us to make fun of Joe for having a giant and VERY OBVIOUS stain on his jacket maybe they should take better care of the guy and not let him wander around looking like a slovenly, lost, homeless old man.

Joe Biden has a stain on his jacket. What is it? (Wrong answers only.) pic.twitter.com/CX4a73jnFj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 5, 2024

And here we go.

Heh.

It's a deep fake stain. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 5, 2024

Mustard that for some unknown reason is 43% more expensive — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 5, 2024

Either they forgot to use the dribble bib or it’s a booger. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) July 5, 2024

Eeeeewwwww

Could be mustard from his 4th of July hot dog... pic.twitter.com/DsHv7R2D1N — WhittyMike ن (@WhittyMike) July 5, 2024

Chocolate chocolate chip ice cream — 𝕭𝖔𝖜𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘 ⚾️ 🐅 (@BowhuntressInMI) July 5, 2024

Harry Sisson’s dna. — Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) July 5, 2024

We didn't say it.

We read it and laughed.

We included it in this piece.

But we didn't say it.

It's a borrowed jacket from Bill Clinton. — Whiskey 💜💜 (@RetroWhiskey) July 5, 2024

We see what they did there.

I don't think there's any wrong answers. — 1_Freeman 🇺🇸 🇮🇱💪 (@Glockfan19) July 5, 2024

And that's what makes this game FUN.

Baby food. Mashed peas my guess. — Wylē (@D0gWylie) July 5, 2024

Looks like Hawk Tuah. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 5, 2024

Ahem.

Hey, we left out some of the grosser more grown up guesses, thank you very much.

True.

You sure that’s a stain and not a tracking device in case he wonders off like many dementia patients do?? — Miss Britt (@BrittLee58) July 5, 2024

Feasible.

My reaction is his face. A rare internet happening. pic.twitter.com/tzBCMUlHi6 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) July 5, 2024

Rubbery. Plastic. Vacant.

Good point.

